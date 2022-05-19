Carlisle Area School District's Bellaire Drive will be closed to public use starting June 13

Bellaire Drive through the main campus of the Carlisle Area School District will be permanently closed to public use starting June 13.

“Those announcements will start to go up,” school board member Gerald Eby said during a report from the facilities committee last week. “That road will finally be closed to any kind of thru traffic.”

For years, drivers have been using the two-lane, district-owned road as a short-cut through the main campus. The closure will require a lot of motorists to adjust to a new traffic pattern, Board President Paula Bussard said.

Instead of using Bellaire Drive to cut through the middle to access both ends, drivers would need to take alternative routes to access Carlisle High School off West Penn Street or Wilson Middle School off Route 74-Waggoner’s Gap Road.

The closure will improve campus safety and security, Bussard said, referring to pedestrian traffic between the Swartz and Fowler buildings of Carlisle High School.

“While we have a raised covered walkway between the two buildings, there is still a lot of back-and-forth [by walkers] across that street,” Bussard said. “Some people don’t drive the speed limit.”

The closure of Bellaire Drive is happening as part of the lead-up to the construction of phase one of a multiyear $9.1 million plan to improve athletic fields and facilities that share the campus with the high school and middle school.

The board in December approved a $3.19 million phase-one project that includes the development of a multipurpose synthetic turf field across Bellaire Drive from the high school stadium.

Currently, the grass field across Bellaire Drive from the stadium is used as a practice field by the varsity football team. The project will replace the grass with synthetic turf at an estimated cost of $1,395,000.

Aside from turf, the project includes about $700,000 to reconfigure the campus tennis courts, $586,000 to install a scoreboard and lights for the multipurpose field and $326,000 to remove utility poles along Bellaire Drive and bury the electrical, fiber optic and telephone lines carried by those poles.

The turf field will be used by the soccer, field hockey and lacrosse teams as well as the marching band, cheerleaders and physical education class teachers from both schools.

During a board meeting in early December, Director of Operations Eric Sands outlined a number of reasons to close Bellaire Drive to public use.

“We don’t think it will be safe to have traffic moving through the construction zone day or night,” he said. “There are also safety concerns with having unnecessary traffic travel through our complex past students of all ages.”

Aside from walkers traveling between the Swartz and Fowler buildings, there are students who use Bellaire Drive to walk between the high school and middle school. In addition, the construction zone is in close proximity to a preschool operated by the district’s Center for Careers and Technology where high school students enrolled in the early childhood education program learn to work with younger students.

As part of phase one, temporary bleachers will be set up along Bellaire Road to serve as seating for the multipurpose field, Sands said. “The future plan is to create a pedestrian plaza between the stadium and the turf field that would close the road off anyway.”

The district will continue to use Bellaire Drive to move buses and vans between the high school complex and Wilson Middle School.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

