Carlisle Area School District will receive $1.3 million more in state revenue than expected

Carlisle Area School District will receive about $1.3 million more in state revenue than was projected in its budget for 2022-23.

“I was shocked when I saw it,” Business Manager Jenna Kinsler said Tuesday of the numbers from the recently approved state budget. “It was totally unanticipated.”

Broken down by category, Carlisle stands to gain an additional $1,060,000 in the subsidy for basic education, $175,000 in the subsidy for special education and $70,700 in the subsidy for vocational education, Kinsler said.

The plan is to monitor enrollment projections in the lead-up to the opening weeks of school in late August, she said. If necessary, portions of the $1.3 million could offset cost increases brought on by greater-than-expected student enrollment.

The school board in June approved a $101 million budget that includes a 2% hike in the real estate tax along with a $2.4 million drawdown from reserves.

In theory, portions of the $1.3 million in unanticipated state revenue could be rolled over, thus reducing the amount of money the district would need to drawdown from reserves, Kinsler said.