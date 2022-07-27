 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
Carlisle Schools

Carlisle Area School District will receive $1.3 million more in state revenue than expected

  • 0
Carlisle Area School District

Pictured is the entrance to Carlisle High School at 623 W. Penn St., Carlisle.

 Sentinel file

Carlisle Area School District will receive about $1.3 million more in state revenue than was projected in its budget for 2022-23.

“I was shocked when I saw it,” Business Manager Jenna Kinsler said Tuesday of the numbers from the recently approved state budget. “It was totally unanticipated.”

Broken down by category, Carlisle stands to gain an additional $1,060,000 in the subsidy for basic education, $175,000 in the subsidy for special education and $70,700 in the subsidy for vocational education, Kinsler said.

The plan is to monitor enrollment projections in the lead-up to the opening weeks of school in late August, she said. If necessary, portions of the $1.3 million could offset cost increases brought on by greater-than-expected student enrollment.

The school board in June approved a $101 million budget that includes a 2% hike in the real estate tax along with a $2.4 million drawdown from reserves.

People are also reading…

In theory, portions of the $1.3 million in unanticipated state revenue could be rolled over, thus reducing the amount of money the district would need to drawdown from reserves, Kinsler said.

Joseph Cress is a reporter for The Sentinel covering education and history. You can reach him at jcress@cumberlink.com or by calling 717-218-0022.

0 Comments
0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean's List for July 23

Dean's List for July 23

Check out the area students who were named to the dean's lists of their respective colleges and universities.

Dean's List for July 16

Dean's List for July 16

Check out the area students who were recently named to the dean's lists of their respective colleges and universities.

Watch Now: Related Video

This glowing blue star is ripping across the galaxy at 10,000 miles per hour

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News