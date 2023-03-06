Carlisle Area School District was one of 15 top school districts in the region that received the highest funds through Giant Company's Feeding School Kids initiative.

Giant on Monday announced that its initiative, in partnership with its customers who rounded up their purchases in January and February, raised more than $1.3 million to combat hunger at local public school districts in the communities it serves.

Funds donated by customers benefited the local public school district in the community they were given, and Giant matched funds based on need and the percentage of students in the district who receive free or reduced meals. Overall, Giant also donated $250,000 to the program.

Through the Feeding School Kids initiative, school districts can use funds to support meal programs, such as covering outstanding student meal debt, expanding food distribution programs, creating on-campus food pantries and supplying extra weekend meals.

Carlisle Area School District received $15,420 through the initiative that covered communities in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland, where Giant has stores. Carlisle was the only Cumberland County school district in the top 15 districts receiving funds. Of other districts in the Midstate, Central Dauphin School District in Dauphin County received $18,407.