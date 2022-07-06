Carlisle Area School District to name assistant superintendent, directors of elementary and secondary operations

Carlisle Area School Board will vote on the appointment of Michael Gogoj as assistant superintendent during a special board meeting Thursday.

The meeting at 7 p.m. will be in the large group instruction room of the Fowler building of Carlisle High School.

The board will also vote on the superintendent’s report appointing Monique Wallace as director of elementary operations and Michael Black as director of secondary operations.

“The board is excited about these appointments as they reflect priorities identified during the search for a new superintendent, including unifying staff, students, parents and the community, bringing fresh ideas and a willingness to make changes, assuring that leadership is visible in the schools, and being student-centered,” Board President Paula Bussard said Wednesday.

The appointments come as the Carlisle Area School District reorganizes under Colleen Friend, who started July 1 as the new superintendent. She was appointed in May to replace Christina Spielbauer, who stepped down on Dec. 31.

“Michael Gogoj brings a wealth of experience to the position of assistant superintendent,” Friend said. “He began his career in education teaching social studies at Lamberton Middle School. Shortly thereafter, he was named as the assistant principal at Lamberton and then moved into district-level leadership as the director of education for the last four years.

“Gogoj will maintain his oversight of the K-12 educational program along with additional responsibilities such as reviewing and preparing board policy and administrative guidelines and serving as the district’s Title IX coordinator,” Friend said. “The elevation of his role emphasizes the importance of the educational programming in Carlisle Area School District. His visionary and strategic thinking are incredible assets to the district-level leadership team.”

During his tenure as an administrator, Gogoj has

Overseen curriculum development and revision process in kindergarten through grade 12

Led comprehensive planning and initiatives with emphasis on curriculum development, instructional quality and equity and access

Coordinated districtwide professional development and new teacher induction experiences

Managed federal grants, to include Titles I, II, III and IV

Overseen supervision and evaluation plans for teachers and administrators

Served as a liaison between school district and community organizations

Overseen budgeting, contracts, materials, and spending plans

Built and maintained relationships with colleagues, students, families and community members.

Gogoj has collaborated with Dickinson College, the United Way’s Success By 6, the Chamber of Commerce, the Summer Program for Youth and other community organizations. He has served as a board member on the Bison Foundation.

Gogoj is working on his doctorate in educational leadership at Temple University with an anticipated completion of summer 2024. He earned his Superintendent’s Letter of Eligibility from Shippensburg University in 2015, his Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Shippensburg in 2010 and completed his undergraduate work at Dickinson College in 2005.

Two directors

The two director positions represent an organizational restructuring, Friend said. “Establishing these positions will allow district-level leaders to specialize in operations specific to elementary and secondary programs.

“This will allow the directors to spend considerable time at school buildings visiting classrooms, meeting with teachers and administrators, and engaging with parents and community partners,” Friend said. “Although both positions will have some responsibilities K-12, the restructured responsibilities will allow them to focus their leadership to match their areas of expertise. Further, this restructuring does not add any additional positions in administration and will have a minimal impact on the district’s budget.”

Wallace started her career as a teacher at Hamilton Elementary School in 1993. She became the principal at North Dickinson Elementary School in 1998 and principal of Hamilton Elementary School in 2006.

Wallace has 23 years of administrative experience, Friend said.

A 1988 graduate of Carlisle High School, Wallace completed both her undergraduate and graduate studies at Shippensburg University, where she also earned her Superintendent’s Letter of Eligibility.

Black taught health classes at Wilson Middle School for nine years before becoming an assistant and associate principal at the high school. He has been the principal of Carlisle High School the last four years.

“Black will focus his attention on the high school and middle school schedules, graduation pathways, college in the high school, and will work on additional projects to support student growth and academic success,” Friend said.

A 1993 graduate of Carlisle High School, Black completed his undergraduate work at East Stroudsburg University and his graduate studies at McDaniel College. He earned his Superintendent’s Letter of Eligibility from Shippensburg in 2013 and his doctorate degree from Shippensburg in 2018.

Wallace and Black are board members of the Bison Foundation with Black serving as president for the last 10 years.