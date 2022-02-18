 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carlisle Schools

Carlisle Area School District to host vaccination clinics Feb. 28 and March 21

Carlisle Area School District

Pictured is the entrance to Carlisle High School.

 Sentinel file

Quality Care Pharmacy of Carlisle will provide COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Hamilton Elementary School from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28 and March 21.

The clinic is free and will be open to anyone to get their first and/or second shot of vaccine or their booster shot, said Patricia Sanker, acting superintendent of the Carlisle Area School District.

The reason for the gap in the scheduled dates is to allow for the three-week waiting period between the first and second shots, Sanker said. Students have to be accompanied by parents.

“There is no requirement for anyone,” she said. “This is certainly optional. It’s a service to the community. People who don’t have transportation will be able to walk to Hamilton and access the clinic if they’re interested."

The school address is 735 Clay St.

Quality Care plans to bring its own technicians to administer the shots so that school nurses would not be burdened with an additional duty, Sanker said.

The school district announced earlier this week it plans to go mask optional starting Feb. 28.

“Students and staff will be permitted to either wear a mask or not wear a mask while in school and at school-sponsored events,” Sanker said in an advisory to families posted Wednesday on the district website.

“Students, staff and visitors must still wear masks if they visit a school, business, or other venue that has a mask mandate in place,” she said. “This includes field trips, athletic competitions, etc.”

The mask requirement on school buses will continue as directed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education under a federal mandate, Sanker said. If this directive changes, the district will communicate that to families and staff.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

