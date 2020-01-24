Carlisle Area School District schools

Here is a breakdown of schools in the Carlisle Area School District:
Carlisle Area School District
- Address: 623 W. Penn St., Carlisle
- Website: www.carlisleschools.org
- Enrollment: About 5,000
- First day of classes: Aug. 19, 2019
- Last day of classes: May 28, 2020
- Area: 76.2 square miles
- Municipalities: Carlisle Borough, Mount Holly Springs Borough, North Middleton Township, Dickinson Township and the Carlisle Barracks.
- District population: 34,700
- Superintendent: Christina Spielbauer
- School board: Paula Bussard, Linda Manning, Fred Baldwin, Bruce Clash, Rick Coplen, Gerald Eby, Brian Guillaume, Anne Lauritzen and Deborah Sweaney. The school board meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month for its regular business meeting. Committee meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the first or second Thursday of each month, if necessary. All board meetings take place in the board room of the Fowler Education Center, 623 W. Penn St., Carlisle.
- 2019-20 general fund budget: $86 million
- Taxes: 14.90570 mills
- Last teachers’ strike: Five days in May 2006
Carlisle High School
- 623 W. Penn St., Carlisle
- Principal: Michael Black
- Grades: 9-12
Lamberton Middle School
- 777 S. Hanover St., Carlisle
- Principal: Keith Colestock
- Grades: 6-8
Wilson Middle School
- 900 Waggoner’s Gap Road, Carlisle
- Principal: Walter Bond
- Grades: 6-8
Bellaire Elementary School
- 905 Waggoner’s Gap Road, Carlisle
- Principal: Jeffery Bell
- Grades: K-5
Crestview Elementary School
- 240 Longs Gap Road, Carlisle
- Principal: Carole Holly
- Grades: K-5
Hamilton Elementary School
- 735 Clay St., Carlisle
- Principal: Monique Wallace
- Grades: K-5
LeTort Elementary School
- 110 E. South St., Carlisle
- Principal: Aaron Carmichael
- Grades: K-5
Mooreland Elementary School
- 329 Wilson St., Carlisle
- Principal: Kim Truckenmiller
- Grades: K-5
Mt. Holly Springs Elementary School
- 110 Mooreland Ave., Mount Holly Springs
- Principal: Molli Davis
- Grades: K-5
North Dickinson Elementary School
- 151 N. Dickinson Road, Carlisle
- Principal: Brian Gochenour
- Grades: K-5