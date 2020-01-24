Carlisle Area School District schools

Carlisle Area School District schools

{{featured_button_text}}
Carlisle Area School District

Pictured is the entryway to Carlisle High School.

 Sentinel file

Here is a breakdown of schools in the Carlisle Area School District:

Carlisle Area School District

  • Address: 623 W. Penn St., Carlisle
  • Website: www.carlisleschools.org
  • Enrollment: About 5,000
  • First day of classes: Aug. 19, 2019
  • Last day of classes: May 28, 2020
  • Area: 76.2 square miles
  • Municipalities: Carlisle Borough, Mount Holly Springs Borough, North Middleton Township, Dickinson Township and the Carlisle Barracks.
  • District population: 34,700
  • Superintendent: Christina Spielbauer
  • School board: Paula Bussard, Linda Manning, Fred Baldwin, Bruce Clash, Rick Coplen, Gerald Eby, Brian Guillaume, Anne Lauritzen and Deborah Sweaney. The school board meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month for its regular business meeting. Committee meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the first or second Thursday of each month, if necessary. All board meetings take place in the board room of the Fowler Education Center, 623 W. Penn St., Carlisle.
  • 2019-20 general fund budget: $86 million
  • Taxes: 14.90570 mills
  • Last teachers’ strike: Five days in May 2006

Carlisle High School

  • 623 W. Penn St., Carlisle
  • Principal: Michael Black
  • Grades: 9-12

Lamberton Middle School

  • 777 S. Hanover St., Carlisle
  • Principal: Keith Colestock
  • Grades: 6-8

Wilson Middle School

  • 900 Waggoner’s Gap Road, Carlisle
  • Principal: Walter Bond
  • Grades: 6-8

Bellaire Elementary School

  • 905 Waggoner’s Gap Road, Carlisle
  • Principal: Jeffery Bell
  • Grades: K-5

Crestview Elementary School

  • 240 Longs Gap Road, Carlisle
  • Principal: Carole Holly
  • Grades: K-5

Hamilton Elementary School

  • 735 Clay St., Carlisle
  • Principal: Monique Wallace
  • Grades: K-5

LeTort Elementary School

  • 110 E. South St., Carlisle
  • Principal: Aaron Carmichael
  • Grades: K-5

Mooreland Elementary School

  • 329 Wilson St., Carlisle
  • Principal: Kim Truckenmiller
  • Grades: K-5

Mt. Holly Springs Elementary School

  • 110 Mooreland Ave., Mount Holly Springs
  • Principal: Molli Davis
  • Grades: K-5

North Dickinson Elementary School

  • 151 N. Dickinson Road, Carlisle
  • Principal: Brian Gochenour
  • Grades: K-5
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dean's List for Jan. 18
Education

Dean's List for Jan. 18

The following student was named to the dean’s list of University of Colorado—Boulder: Vanessa Stallsmith of CarlisleThe following students wer…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News