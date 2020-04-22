Carlisle Area School District says it served almost 34,000 meals in five weeks to students

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Carlisle Area School District prepared and distributed almost 34,000 meals in the first five weeks of a program it set up to help feed local children during the mandated COVID-19 shutdown.

Participation in the program has more than doubled from about 450 students in mid-March to about 1,100 students in mid-April, according to statistics shared last week by Superintendent Christina Spielbauer.

Each student served receives 10 meals per week or two each day for Monday through Friday. The meals typically consist of a sandwich and nonperishable food items.

“Week one, we started with 450 students and 4,500 meals,” Spielbauer told school board members. “Week two, it was 505 students or a little over 5,000 meals.”

By week three, the number served increased to 630 students or 6,300 meals. There was slight increase going into week four when 700 students were served 7,000 meals. The largest increase took place in the fifth week when demand surged to 1,100 students receiving 11,000 meals.