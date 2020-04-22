You are the owner of this article.
Carlisle Area School District says it served almost 34,000 meals in five weeks to students
Education

Carlisle Area School District prepared and distributed almost 34,000 meals in the first five weeks of a program it set up to help feed local children during the mandated COVID-19 shutdown.

Participation in the program has more than doubled from about 450 students in mid-March to about 1,100 students in mid-April, according to statistics shared last week by Superintendent Christina Spielbauer.

Each student served receives 10 meals per week or two each day for Monday through Friday. The meals typically consist of a sandwich and nonperishable food items.

“Week one, we started with 450 students and 4,500 meals,” Spielbauer told school board members. “Week two, it was 505 students or a little over 5,000 meals.”

By week three, the number served increased to 630 students or 6,300 meals. There was slight increase going into week four when 700 students were served 7,000 meals. The largest increase took place in the fifth week when demand surged to 1,100 students receiving 11,000 meals.

At first, the distribution operated from two locations — Hamilton Elementary School and Mount Holly Springs Elementary School. Lamberton Middle School was added in recent weeks and the district has an application pending at the state level to open a fourth distribution site, Spielbauer said.

Every district student is eligible for the program whether they normally pay for meals or are on free or reduced price meals. Federal regulations require that the students be present at the pick-up point.

