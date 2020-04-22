Carlisle Area School District says budget deficit balloons to 4.55 million after COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With two months left in the budget cycle, there are more questions than answers as the Carlisle Area School District copes with a possible deficit that could be more than double what it was just weeks ago.

Anticipated economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the projected shortfall for 2020-21 from $1.7 million in early March to $4.55 million as of mid-April. Meanwhile, the school board is still obligated to adopt a balanced budget for next year by the state deadline of June 30.

District administrators briefed board members last Thursday on the turn of events. The goal was to prepare them for possible staff and program cuts, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said. “We have some tough decisions ahead. We want to get the board to think about it and process the information. We will be coming back to you at the beginning of May.”

Board member Rick Coplen said he anticipates rough weeks ahead not just for Carlisle but other school districts across Pennsylvania. “This is shouting out at me,” Coplen said. “There is no way we are going to get to $4.55 million in budget savings. I don’t see any solutions except program deletions.”