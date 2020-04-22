Carlisle Area School District says budget deficit balloons to 4.55 million after COVID-19

With two months left in the budget cycle, there are more questions than answers as the Carlisle Area School District copes with a possible deficit that could be more than double what it was just weeks ago.
Anticipated economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the projected shortfall for 2020-21 from $1.7 million in early March to $4.55 million as of mid-April. Meanwhile, the school board is still obligated to adopt a balanced budget for next year by the state deadline of June 30.
District administrators briefed board members last Thursday on the turn of events. The goal was to prepare them for possible staff and program cuts, Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said. “We have some tough decisions ahead. We want to get the board to think about it and process the information. We will be coming back to you at the beginning of May.”
Board member Rick Coplen said he anticipates rough weeks ahead not just for Carlisle but other school districts across Pennsylvania. “This is shouting out at me,” Coplen said. “There is no way we are going to get to $4.55 million in budget savings. I don’t see any solutions except program deletions.”
In March, the board reviewed a draft budget that closed a $1.7 million shortfall with a 3% tax increase and $300,000 in savings from adjusting contracts that come due next school year. But that was before the pandemic caused the shutdown of every school and all nonessential businesses in Pennsylvania.
South Middleton School District officials have already expressed worries about their budget deficit doubling in recent weeks due to COVID-19.
Cumberland Valley School District faces a similar situation.
"We are absolutely concerned about funding for the fall. At this time we are projecting $3.1M in lost revenues from Earned Income Taxes and interest payments since we ran our initial projections in the beginning of March," CV Superintendent David Christopher said regarding the district's 2020-21 budget outlook. "Both of these changes are directly related to the downturn in the economy from COVID-19 and the subsequent mitigation efforts to contain it.
EIT emergency
One result of the closures has been a surge in unemployment claims that could eventually translate into the loss of earned income tax revenue for school districts. The Local Tax Enabling Act allows Carlisle to collect up to 1.5% of the earned income of each person living in the school district.
“Unemployment claims are so high that the state is almost at a standstill to process them,” said Jenna Kinsler, business manager for the district. “We don’t know the number of people who are still working.”
Carlisle officials said they are already experiencing fallout from COVID-19. In recent weeks, the district received about $432,000 in EIT revenue compared to about $529,000 for the same period in 2019, Kinsler said. The long-term impact depends on which businesses survive, how soon businesses can reopen and rehire, how many workers will be rehired to their previous jobs and when local businesses can submit their tax forms, she said.
Fortunately, most of the larger employers within the district are still working, including Dickinson College, Giant Food Stores, Amazon, UPMC Carlisle and Carlisle Construction Materials, Kinsler said. For now, she anticipates a loss next year of 20% or about $1.8 million in EIT revenue.
While the loss of EIT revenue accounts for most of the surge in red ink, there are also grim indicators on the horizon linked to the real estate market.
Kinsler has included in the budget for 2020-21 the loss of about $720,000 in real estate tax revenue brought on by an anticipated decrease in the collection rate from 97.5% to 96.5%. She also includes a projected 15% decrease or $100,000 in the realty transfer tax due to properties not being sold. The district also anticipates an erosion of its tax base due to an expected increase in real estate assessment appeals.
State of anxiety
It is unlikely that state lawmakers will increase the subsidy on basic education and special education due to a significant deficit expected in the state budget, Kinsler said. As a result, she plans to keep the state revenue line-item level with what the district is receiving in 2019-20.
On that front, state associations linked to education are working together to make sure that state and federal lawmakers understand the situation school districts face, Spielbauer said. Those groups include the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators, the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials and the Pennsylvania State Education Association.
Board member Bruce Clash monitors the lobbying efforts of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. “They are trying to dispel the notion that school districts are saving money at this time because we are not in session,” Clash said. “That is held by more than a few legislators.”
Schools statewide closed on March 13. Since then, Carlisle has experienced about $265,000 in projected savings in the form of utilities, supplies, travel/field trips, conferences, athletic officials, game help, substitute teacher pay and costs associated with transportation to athletic competitions, Kinsler said. But the pandemic has created about $18,000 in new expenses for Carlisle that were not included in its budget for 2019-20, she said.
Those expenses include a Zoom license necessary for virtual conferencing, a subscription to the Seesaw online learning management platform, and printers for essential staff working remotely. The district has applied for several grants to cover this portion of the additional expenses, Kinsler said. Anticipated expenses for the rest of the fiscal year include about $20,000 for cleaning supplies, personal protective equipment and additional truck rental and gas costs related to the weekly food distribution.
Instructional aides
Salaries and benefits make up the bulk of all public school budgets. Currently, Carlisle is paying all of its teachers, administrators and professional staff. Contracted workers will be paid through April 30 with a decision pending soon on what happens during the two remaining months of the fiscal year.
Spring 2019 was a difficult budget cycle for Carlisle school district. At the center of the debate was a proposal by the administration to outsource all remaining instructional aides in the hope of containing long-term costs associated with retirement and health care benefits. The board approved the outsourcing despite an emotional appeal from the aides and their supporters.
Last week, board member Deborah Sweaney asked if the instructional aides are doing any work associated with the district's remote learning program.
The administration is preparing guideline expectations for staff members to follow, Spielbauer said. “We’ve had a lot of the aides step up to the plate. They have communicated with teachers and are working with students. They are participating in Zoom meetings and things of that nature.” Zoom is an online video conferencing platform.
Timing is crucial
Sweaney also asked if there has been any talk at the state level of changing the June 30 deadline for school districts to submit budgets to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
“We have so many unknowns,” Sweaney said.
So far, there has been no word of a change from either the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators or the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials.
School boards in other districts plan to delay a final decision on the adoption of their 2020-21 budgets until late June, Kinsler said. She doesn’t think that would be a good idea for Carlisle because the district needs to establish the millage rate and mail out tax bills by July 1.
"We are actively looking at ways to reduce costs as we were already projecting a deficit budget which relied on $1.3M in fund balance to balance the 2020-2021 budget."
Board member Gerald Eby supported a delay in the timeline. “A lot of what you are saying is estimates or best guesses,” Eby said. “We really don’t know what the state is going to do to help us.”
Board President Paula Bussard said the board has the flexibility to approve the advertisement of a preliminary budget in May and then make adjustments in June prior to final adoption.
“The other thing we don’t know is whether the federal government will provide any additional funds to schools,” Bussard said. “For those on the board in the recession of 2007-08, one of the ways the federal government kept the bottom from falling out was to provide money to the states to provide to school districts. We don’t know if this is something Congress is thinking about at some point.”
