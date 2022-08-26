Carlisle Area School District plans to re-examine the closure of Bellaire Drive once the high school turf project is completed in mid-September, Superintendent Colleen Friend said Thursday.

The district recently posted an advisory on its website stating that the administration will communicate the outcome to the school community if and when a decision is made.

“We said it was going to be closed down during this phase of construction and that we will look at things again,” Friend said. “We want the campus to be safe and secure, especially as we move into the phases of the athletic complex.”

The school board in December approved a $3.19 million project that includes development of the multipurpose turf field across Bellaire Drive from the high school football stadium. The project is being described as the first phase of a multiyear $9.1 million plan to improve athletic fields and facilities that share the main district campus with Carlisle High School and Wilson Middle School.

For years, motorists have used the district-owned Bellaire Drive as a shortcut between Route 74/Waggoner’s Gap Road and West Penn Street. Closed to thru traffic in mid-June, the two-lane road cuts through the center of the campus.

A delay in the delivery of the synthetic turf will hold up installation pushing the availability of the field to mid-September at the earliest. It could be late September or early October before district administrators can re-examine the closure of Bellaire Drive, Friend said.

In a May 16 memo posted on its website, the district cited two reasons for closing the road. One, the closure was necessary due to the construction of the turf field. Two, the shortcut creates unnecessary vehicle traffic, often comprising the safety of students traveling by foot. Indeed, a traffic study done by Carlisle Borough showed that the average speed of motorists using Bellaire Drive was almost double the posted 15-mph speed limit, with at least 134 vehicles traveling over 40 mph, almost triple the limit.

In May, the announcement of the road closure drew a response from Nathan Harig, assistant chief of administration for Cumberland Goodwill EMS. Harig said he was concerned that the lack of thru access could have a serious impact on the response times and emergency routes that have been planned out by the ambulance service and other first-responders.

Aside from affecting access, closing Bellaire Drive would also divert motorists accustomed to the shortcut to neighborhood streets in the area, including two intersections that have a history of crashes and near misses, Harig said in May. He identified the intersections as B and Franklin streets and West North and Franklin streets.

“We have been forcing all that traffic pretty much to Franklin Street,” Friend said during a phone interview Thursday. “So we are opening up Bellaire Drive at some pivotal times during the day to try and alleviate some of that pressure on Franklin Street. When you look at Franklin Street, there are hidden blind spots.”

The same advisory that mentioned a re-examination of Bellaire Drive included information on limited times during which the road will be open to allow for student arrival to the high school, bus arrival to the high school and parents dropping off and picking up students at the high school. “The road will not be open to through traffic during these designated time frames,” the advisory reads.

The morning time frame is from 7 to 8:30 a.m. while the afternoon time frame is from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Carlisle fire police shut down the high school bus loop area at about 7:10 a.m. and 2:10 p.m. each day school is in session.

This change in accessibility applies only to buses traveling between the school buildings and to the passenger vehicles of families that have students attending the high school, Wilson Middle School and/or Bellaire Elementary School — just to the north of the main campus across Waggoners Gap Road, Friend said.

“We have about 1,500 kids at the high school, 600 kids at Wilson and over 300 at Bellaire,” she added. “That’s a highly trafficked area.” There are school buses that routinely carry both high school and middle school students.

In June, the district held meetings with Harig and other first-responders including representatives from the Union Fire Company, Carlisle Fire and Rescue Services, Carlisle Borough Police and the Carlisle regional special fire police. There was talk that the district could install gates at the north and south end of the stadium where access could be triggered by an Opticom system mounted on many emergency vehicles or by key fobs local police have to access school buildings on the main campus.

The district is still working on providing a gate system, Friend said. “No matter what we do, we will make sure that first-responders have emergency access.” The district has scheduled a meeting with key first-responders on Sept. 8.

It’s too early to say whether the district could decide to reopen Bellaire Drive to thru traffic that uses the campus as a short-cut.

“I want to talk again with the first responders now that we had lived through a summer of road closure,” Friend said. “I want to know what the impact has been to the community. I want to talk to the board of directors.”