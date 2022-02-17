Carlisle Area School District plans to go mask optional starting Feb. 28.

“Students and staff will be permitted to either wear a mask or not wear a mask while in school and at school-sponsored events,” acting Superintendent Patricia Sanker said in an advisory to families posted Wednesday on the district website.

“Students, staff and visitors must still wear masks if they visit a school, business, or other venue that has a mask mandate in place,” she added. “This includes field trips, athletic competitions, etc.”

The mask requirement on school buses will continue as directed by the Pennsylvania Department of Education under a federal mandate, Sanker said. If and when this directive changes, the district will communicate that to families and staff.

Two weeks ago, Sanker announced that the district was preparing to go mask optional once confidence is high that its COVID-19 case count has fallen and leveled off.

January saw a significant increase in case counts in Cumberland County and the school district, Sanker said Wednesday. “In recent weeks, the number of cases has spiked and has subsequently fallen both at the county/community level and the district level.”

Beyond lifting the mask mandate, the working definition of a close contact will change within the district. Effective Feb. 28, close contacts will be identified as individuals within six feet of a positive case for 15 minutes or more.

“This was previously three feet for students because they were wearing masks,” Sanker wrote. “The parents of individuals identified as a close contact will be notified via email or phone.”

Effective Feb. 28, individuals identified as a close contact will no longer be required to quarantine if they exhibit no symptoms. If a close contact to a positive case develops symptom, they should begin to isolate and get tested for COVID-19.

Should conditions worsen in the county or Carlisle area, the district may need to revert to masking as a mitigation measure, Sanker said. “However, we remain hopeful that the Carlisle community will continue to use best practices to keep this pandemic at bay.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.