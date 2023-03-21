It all added up to grace and gratitude for the life of a beloved educator who helped generations of Carlisle Area School District students learn the value of math.

Before their meeting Thursday, Carlisle school board members held a moment of silence in tribute to Albert H. Speers Jr., who died on March 5. He was 93.

For over 50 years, Speers was in education first as a paid teacher, then as a volunteer math tutor at Carlisle High School, Board President Paula Bussard said. “He’s missed by students, their families and teachers. Sometimes, the parent and child had Mr. Speers.”

A retired military officer, board member Rick Coplen regarded Speers as an example for others. “He was an extraordinary master teacher for so many years on active duty and retired,” Coplen said. “He continued to volunteer, volunteer and volunteer.

“I think about the impact and how this goes for all the teachers in the room,” Coplen added. “I think about the impact for that child, their children and their children’s children. It goes on and on.”

In fall 2022, Carlisle High School dedicated a hallway in honor of Speers who “has been an integral person within our math department,” a posting on the school district website reads. “He has touched so many lives with his kindness and desire to help as many people as he could.”

The Sentinel profiled Speers in a feature story that was published in early November 2018. At that point in time, Speers had 53 years in education – 32 as a paid teacher and 21 as a volunteer. Forty-six years of that service had been with the Carlisle Area School District.

A native of Ridley Park, a Philadelphia suburb, Speers moved to New Cumberland at an early age and called that borough his hometown. He earned a degree in agriculture from Penn State University.

In the 1950s, Speers needed only a few additional courses to be certified as a math teacher. In September 1966, Carlisle hired him to teach math in what is today the David R. Swartz building.

“Over the years, I would get downhearted,” Speers told The Sentinel in 2018. He would ask himself if the curriculum material was what his students really needed and whether he was capable as a teacher to deliver it properly. This second-guessing prompted soul-searching that led to a number of resignations from the Carlisle Area School District.

The first came after Thanksgiving Day in 1971 when Speers quit teaching to pursue a degree part-time from the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Gettysburg. To support his family, Speers worked as a sexton and as director of Christian education at the Second Presbyterian Church in Carlisle.

Rather than continue in the ministry, Speers returned to Carlisle Area School District to finish out the year for a math teacher who had left the district in the spring. He then worked as a home school visitor for two years before taking on the job of a math and science teacher for the Alternative Learning Program.

The program offered off-site instruction to students who had difficulty functioning in a traditional classroom setting. He later returned to the classroom as a math teacher in the high school.

In 1985, Speers left the Carlisle Area School District again – this time to work another job for about two years. He then returned to Carlisle High School where he continued to teach until his retirement in January 1996. “My wife was ill,” Speers recalled. “The end of the [first] semester was a good time to go.”

In 1998, he started volunteering in learning support math classrooms at Carlisle High School. While his wife was alive, Speers would work two to three class periods in the morning, keeping his afternoon open to spend quality time with his wife and to run appointments and errands.

This pattern continued until September 2010 when his wife died. The next day, he was at the high school to ask what he could do next to help Carlisle students.

“I didn’t need to sit home and grieve,” Speers said in 2018. “I have to have structure in my life. I need to do something. I owe the Carlisle School District a great deal by helping me out by taking me back. I was a real prodigal son.”

At the time he was profiled, Speers was working with three math teachers for the majority of the class periods on the daily schedule. He enjoyed the flexibility of being able to interact with students one-on-one or pulled them aside if they needed extra help.

“I have the best part of teaching,” Speers said in 2018. “I don’t have to plan lessons. I don’t have to grade papers. I don’t have to worry about discipline. I just help kids.”

Speers was preceded in death by his wife Toppy (Dorothy Ann). He is survived by three children – Marjorie Speers, Kristin Speers and her husband Tom Neff, and Jack Speers and his wife Karen Speers. There are also seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

An Alfred H. Speers Scholarship fund has been set up through the Bison Foundation of the Carlisle Area School District.

Photos: Math volunteer Al Speers