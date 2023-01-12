Carlisle Area School District is looking at a projected budget shortfall of just over $7 million

With five months to go before final budget adoption, Carlisle Area School Board is looking at a projected general fund shortfall of just over $7 million in 2023-2024.

Business Manager Jenna Kinsler briefed board members Thursday on a draft expenditures budget of $104,128,000 that comes in about $7,022,500 higher than the draft revenue budget of $97,105,500.

“This is very preliminary,” Kinsler said, noting how her office is still gathering data on budget projections. She added that it will be March before Gov. Josh Shapiro is expected to release his proposed budget that may include adjustments to state basic education and special education subsidies to school districts.

Her presentation Thursday included a chart of potential revenue generated from a real estate tax increase ranging from $520,000 from a 1% hike to $2.76 million from a 5.3% hike — the maximum allowed under the Act 1 Index.

Kinsler outlined the following cost drivers as having an influence over the draft expenditures budget:

A $2.68 million increase in special education tuition brought on by an increase in the number of students needing specialized help and rate hikes from service providers

$1.3 million increase in utilities brought on by inflation and rate increases

$1,090,183 in projected salary increases for faculty and staff

$830,000 increase brought on by transferring technology expenses from the capital reserve to the general fund

$476,705 increase in transportation costs

$295,636 increase in debt service

$115,000 increase in cyber/charter school expense

$96,312 increase in employee benefits

$27,500 increase in general property liability insurance

It is still very early in the budget cycle for the Carlisle Area School District. A presentation of a proposed budget is not expected until May 4, with preliminary approval slated for May 11.

A presentation of the final 2023-2024 budget is scheduled for June 8 with final adoption on June 15.

Photos: Scenes from Carlisle High School's 2022 Prom