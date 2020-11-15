 Skip to main content
Carlisle Area School District closes all schools through Nov. 30 due to COVID-19
Carlisle Area School District

Pictured is the entryway to Carlisle High School on West Penn Street.

 Sentinel file

Carlisle Area School District Superintendent Christina Spielbauer said Sunday that all schools in the district will be closed through Nov. 30 due to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the district and the county.

Spielbauer said in a letter to parents that the district has had 10 positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last six days, with several more tests pending. She noted that many of these cases have resulted in exposure in most of the district's school buildings.

"As a result of case investigations, information from contact tracing, the level of community spread and in collaboration with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the district has decided to close all school buildings through Monday, Nov. 30," Spielbauer wrote. "We recognize this short-term closure impacts our families. It is our goal that by closing buildings for two weeks and shifting to remote learning, we will be able to reduce the number of cases in our district and our overall community.

"Please remember that returning in-person learning is a community effort," she added. "We ask that everyone do their part by wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, limit gathering sizes (especially during the upcoming holiday weekend) and frequently washing hands."

