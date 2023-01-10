Carlisle Area School District Athletic Facilities Plan stalls; turf for football field still to be decided

A proposed athletic facilities plan is on hold until Carlisle Area School District officials can obtain updated cost estimates to bring before the school board, Superintendent Colleen Friend said Thursday.

The board in December 2021 approved a $3.19 million project that included the development of a multipurpose synthetic turf field located across Bellaire Drive from the high school football stadium.

Completed in September, that project was described as the first phase of a multiyear $9.1 million plan to improve athletic fields and facilities that share the main district campus with Carlisle High School and Wilson Middle School.

The plan came out of a study done by an athletic facilities committee of district administrators and school board members working with ELA Sport, a consulting firm from Lititz, Lancaster County.

The board hired ELA Sport in October 2018 to map out conditions at existing fields and facilities and to obtain input from coaches on future needs and goals. Full development of this plan was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The project budget from December 2021 included not only the turf field, but the installation of a scoreboard and lights along with the removal of utility poles along Bellaire Drive so that crews could bury the electrical, fiber optic and telephone lines carried by those poles.

The plan also recommended that phase one include $600,000 to add two tennis courts and to resurface four tennis courts near Wilson Middle School. That portion of phase one has yet to be carried out and was based on a December 2021 cost estimate.

Since then, inflation and supply chain issues have impacted actual construction costs. Knowledge of that trend has put a temporary halt to any further work on the facilities plan.

“We’re at a standstill,” Friend said Thursday. “We just know that the numbers we have are outdated. We’re getting information on what the accurate costs would be. We’re looking for updated pricing as far as phase two and, potentially, phase three.”

Meanwhile, Director of Facilities Karisa Lehman is working on the permits needed to move forward with the tennis court improvements once school board members make a decision on the timing of that remaining part of the first phase.

Estimated at $3.7 million, phase two includes permanent bleachers for the phase one turf field, along with the proposed construction of a field house within the existing stadium complex with new restrooms, locker rooms and concession space. There has also been talk of developing the now-closed stretch of Bellaire Drive into a pedestrian plaza serving both the stadium and the turf field.

Also estimated at $3.7 million, phase three includes a proposal to replace the current grass field at the football stadium with a synthetic turf field. The question of whether to keep the field grass or to convert it over to turf has yet to be decided, Friend said Thursday.

Phase three also includes a proposal to replace the current six-lane track with an eight-lane track. Again, there has been no decision on that proposal or the proposal to develop a field house within the stadium complex.

“There’s a lot in phases two and three that need to come back to the committee in order to decide where we are,” Friend said.

