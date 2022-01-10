Carlisle Area School District asks: What does it mean to be a Bison?

Carlisle Area School District will seek input later this month from students and the public on the essential question of “What does it mean to be a Bison?”

Assistant Superintendent Colleen Friend briefed school board members Thursday on initiatives to revamp the district’s branding practices and to update the district’s vision, mission and belief statements.

“We’re trying very hard to identify the identity of a bison. What does it mean in Carlisle to be a bison,” Friend said. “Whether you are an elementary school student, middle school student, high school student, teacher, or alumni, what does it mean to be a bison?”

One goal is to bring all the school buildings under the consistent and unified brand of the bison and the Thundering Herd while better defining the aspirations and attitudes of the district.

Currently, there are several elementary schools that have their own mascot, Friend said. While the official district colors are green and white and the official mascot is the bison, merchandise sold at different stores can have different variations of the theme, she said.

Prior to the pandemic, the district formed a cultural and climate committee from which subcommittees branched off specializing in branding and the vision, mission and belief statements.

Since these functions tend to overlap, the subcommittees have collaborated on a strategy to gather public input through a number of different channels that will be rolled out this month.

The subcommittee on statements plans to meet again to develop a series of classroom activities where students work together to answer the question: “What does it mean to be a Bison?”

The plan is to keep each activity to about 20 to 30 minutes to fit within the Bison Block at the Carlisle High School, the resource period at the Lamberton and Wilson middle schools and the fifth grade of each elementary school, Friend said. Input from these activities should start flowing back to the subcommittee in February.

Meanwhile, the branding subcommittee will send a survey to parents, families and other stakeholders asking them to think about what mantra or motivational statement best defines and communicates what it means to be a bison in the Carlisle Area School District.

In trying to define a mantra, Friend drew a comparison to the branding Big Spring School District uses in its mascot, the Bulldog, and its defining statement “Ever Always Strong.”

The survey will ask the public to choose from one of five proposed mantras or to fill in a blank with a suggested mantra different from those listed. The proposed mantras are:

Herd Strong

Together Moving Forward

Bison Strong

Charging Together

Together Strong

In February, the subcommittees plan to send a prompt to stakeholders asking them to write a response to the question: “When you think of the Carlisle Area School District, what words or phrases come to mind?”

That same month, the subcommittee on statements will meet to brainstorm a list of questions to ask students, parents and the representatives of community organizations, Friend said. Responses will be analyzed and examined for possible action in March or April, she said.

Friend compared the vision statement of a district to a GPS of a car while the mission is the engine that brings the vehicle to its destination.

“Your belief statements are really your core principals, the ideals that keep us grounded on who we are,” Friend said.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

