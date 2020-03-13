Carlisle Area School Board may consider a 3% tax hike to help close a $2.7 million shortfall

Administrators have recommended a 3% tax increase to offset most of a projected $2.7 million shortfall in the Carlisle Area School District budget for 2020-21.
If finalized in June by the school board, the proposed hike would increase the real estate tax by .447 mills from the current 14.90 mills to about 15.35 mills.
The school board Thursday reviewed a draft budget that balances the shortfall with $2.4 million in revenue from the tax increase and $300,000 in savings from adjusting contracts that come due next school year.
The budget includes almost $400,000 to hire a school psychologist, two intervention specialists and two teachers, Superintendent Christine Spielbauer told the board’s finance committee.
The three psychologists on staff are not enough for a district of about 5,300 students, Spielbauer said. There have been times recently when the district had to contract out services to make sure it meets the evaluation timeline established by the Pennsylvania Department of Education, she said.
The specialist positions are meant to address an increase in student needs while the teacher positions are being proposed to deal with large class sizes, Spielbauer said. She would not identify what buildings or grade levels may receive the additional staffing.
Her presentation Thursday was the latest development in an initiative that was launched in mid-January 2019 when the board authorized Spielbauer to conduct a comprehensive study of future staffing needs.
That study has weighed needs based on instructional program requirements, overall enrollment, organizational efficiencies and student enrollment in specific classes or courses. It was meant to examine all job classifications including support staff, administrators, teachers and other employees.
The result last spring was the roll-out of such cost-cutting measures as the outsourcing of all instructional aides effective with the current school year. That proposal was met by an outcry by the aides and their supporters. The board last June adopted the 2019-20 budget that outsourced the aides and cut six full-time teaching positions.
The district has taken a different approach this budget cycle, Spielbauer told board members Thursday. “What we’ve been trying to do is to make some changes this current school year to realize some savings so there are not as drastic cost-cutting measures placed on you moving forward.”
For one thing, the central office has put a freeze on any purchases that are not “mission critical,” Spielbauer said. “We are buying supplies that students need in the classroom but if there are things that are extra, we do not order.”
The district used to manage the bulk purchasing of supplies at the building level, she said. While that approach may be easier for building-level administrators, it is not as cost effective as the district managing all bulk purchases.
Administrators are looking at the enrollment trends of all courses offered online or in-person, Spielbauer said. “We are looking at class sizes. If we’re having classes of 10 to 12 or below, we are making some hard decisions internally on what is the best staffing for the majority of our student body.” She did not elaborate on what courses may be affected.
Administrators also seek to limit the number of placements to outside agencies that provide special education services to students, Spielbauer said. The review of outside placements includes the specialty classrooms operated by other districts within a local special education consortium, namely Big Spring, Mechanicsburg, Northern York, Shippensburg and South Middleton.
The review of district contracts will likely be a multiyear process because not all contracts come up for reconsideration at the same time, Spielbauer said.
“We want to make sure we are taking a deep dive,” she said. “We want to make sure we are getting what we need and if we can trim any excess, we are doing that. We believe the contracts that are coming due next year will save us $300,000.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.