Carlisle Area School Board may consider a 3% tax hike to help close a $2.7 million shortfall

That study has weighed needs based on instructional program requirements, overall enrollment, organizational efficiencies and student enrollment in specific classes or courses. It was meant to examine all job classifications including support staff, administrators, teachers and other employees.

The result last spring was the roll-out of such cost-cutting measures as the outsourcing of all instructional aides effective with the current school year. That proposal was met by an outcry by the aides and their supporters. The board last June adopted the 2019-20 budget that outsourced the aides and cut six full-time teaching positions.

The district has taken a different approach this budget cycle, Spielbauer told board members Thursday. “What we’ve been trying to do is to make some changes this current school year to realize some savings so there are not as drastic cost-cutting measures placed on you moving forward.”

For one thing, the central office has put a freeze on any purchases that are not “mission critical,” Spielbauer said. “We are buying supplies that students need in the classroom but if there are things that are extra, we do not order.”