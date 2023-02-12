Carlisle Area School Board could vote Thursday on giving school police officers Kerry Vincent and Gregory McCombs the authority to carry a firearm while on duty.

Both officers already have the authority under the Pennsylvania School Code to issue summary citations and to detain people until local law enforcement arrives.

If cleared by board members, district administrators will forward the resolution to the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas for a court order to authorize the expanded police authority.

August 2021 was the first time board members granted two officers the authority to carry a firearm, Superintendent Colleen Friend said. One of those officers has retired.

The resolution will reinstate that authority to McCombs while granting it to Vincent, Friend said. It would be up to each officer to decide when to carry a firearm.

While both officers have the authority to patrol every building in the district, Vincent and McCombs have separate offices at different locations in Carlisle High School, Friend said.

Deciding how many officers should be allowed to carry a weapon can be a difficult balance for a school district, Friend said.

Maintaining the presence of school police officers is crucial not only to incident response, but to head off trouble by forming working relationships with students, staff and faculty, Friend said.

At the same time, the school district is an educational institution, not a police department, she said. “We have a great working relationship with the Carlisle Police Department. Their officers visit our schools.”

Board members last August reappointed 12 people to serve as school police officers with authority under state code to maintain order in school buildings, on school buses and on school grounds.

Aside from Vincent and McCombs, they are Earl D. Bock II, Dane Colyer, Ron Leidigh, Daniel Hair, James Peterson, Keith Seibert, Shannon Shertzler, Craig Sibert, Andrew Van Volkenburg and Barry Walters.

In that same motion, board members extended the authority to issue citations and detain people to not only Vincent and McCombs, but to officers Colyer, Leidigh, Seibert and Sibert.

The resolution allowing Vincent and McCombs to carry firearms was reviewed by board members on Feb. 2 during a board-as-a-whole committee meeting.

Friend said both officers have obtained the required training and certifications. She said Vincent is the head of school police.