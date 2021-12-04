Carlisle Area School Board could vote Monday to approve $3.2 million in improvements for athletic fields

The Carlisle Area School Board could vote Monday night on a proposed $3.19 million project that includes the development of a multipurpose synthetic turf field across Bellaire Drive from the high school football stadium.

Work on the project could begin next spring or early summer with completion as early as fall 2022, said Eric Sands, director of management services for the Carlisle Area School District.

Under the proposal, Bellaire Drive will be closed permanently to thru traffic for drivers who use the district-owned road as a short-cut through the main campus.

The project is being described as the first phase of a multiyear $9.1 million plan to improve athletic fields and facilities that share the campus with Carlisle High School and Wilson Middle School.

The multiyear plan came out of a study done by a task force of district administrators and school directors working with ELA Sport, a consulting firm from Lititz, Lancaster County.

The task force looked at the current and future needs of not just school athletics, but the marching band and physical education classes offered at both the high school and middle school, Superintendent Christine Spielbauer said during a Dec. 2 facilities committee meeting.

“The task force identified the areas of greatest need for our district in phase one,” she said. “Over time, the task force will review the plan and make adjustments as needed to support [these] programs.”

Currently, the grass field located across Bellaire Drive from the stadium is used as a practice field by the varsity football team. The proposal for phase one is to spend an estimated $1,395,000 to replace the grass with synthetic turf.

That field would be used by the soccer, field hockey and lacrosse teams as well as the marching band, cheerleaders and physical education classes, Sands said.

Phase one also includes about $586,000 to install a scoreboard and lights for the multipurpose field. The project budget also includes $326,000 to remove utility poles along Bellaire Drive and to bury the electrical, fiber optic and telephone lines carried by those poles.

“We need to remove the poles because of the lights that are going to be installed,” Sands said. Burying the lines clears that area for future phases of the development plan, he said.

The Bellaire Drive closure will happen during the lead-up to the construction phase of phase one, Spielbauer said. “We will notify the public well in advance. We will make sure the message is out.”

There are several reasons to close Bellaire Drive to public use, Sands said. “We don’t think it will be safe to have traffic moving through the construction zone day or night. There are also safety concerns with having unnecessary traffic travel through our complex past students of all ages."

Bellaire Drive is also used by students who walk from the high school and middle school. In addition, the construction zone is in close proximity to a preschool operated by the district’s Center for Careers and Technology where high school students enrolled in the early childhood education program learn to work with younger students.

As part of phase one, temporary bleachers will be set up along Bellaire Road to serve as seating for the multipurpose field, Sands said. “The future plan is to create a pedestrian plaza between the stadium and the proposed turf field that would close the road off anyway.”

The district will continue to use Bellaire Drive to move buses and vans between the high school complex and Wilson Middle School, Sands said.

The final part of phase one would reconfigure the tennis courts on the main campus at a cost of about $700,000.

There are three practice tennis courts and one basketball court next to the football stadium. The project would upgrade those facilities to four competition tennis courts. Two tennis courts would be added nearby to bring the total to six.

The five competition tennis courts nearest the high school are nearing the end of their effective lifespan and will be retired from use.

Closing out the phase one budget will be about $50,000 for fees and permits and about $100,000 in contingency and miscellaneous costs, bringing the total to $3,187,000.

When asked if the project estimates are reliable given the rate of inflation and supply chain problems, Sands said the district is comfortable with the numbers and that administrators do not expect major cost fluctuations.

As part of its study, ELA Sports not only looked at the current and future program needs, but the volume of use and the long-term costs of improving and maintaining natural turf fields compared to artificial turf fields.

“At first glance, the upfront costs definitely favor keeping natural turf,” Sands said. “Artificial turf is expensive. However, on looking at the annual upkeep costs, artificial turf becomes a very good alternative.”

Unlike natural turf, artificial turf does not need time between practices and competitions to regrow grass. This allows for heavier, more varied use.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.