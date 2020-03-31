You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Carlisle area families have until noon Wednesday to register for elementary school device pickup

Carlisle area families have until noon Wednesday to register for elementary school device pickup

Carlisle Area School District

Carlisle Area School District is asking the families of elementary school students to use a link to reserve a pick-up time to retrieve the iPad their child uses in school.

Families have until noon on Wednesday to register for a device pickup using the link, www.carlisleschools.org/device. The device needs to be picked up from the school the student attends.

Devices and chargers must be returned at the end of the 2019-20 school year or when students return to school, whichever occurs first.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News