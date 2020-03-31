Carlisle area families have until noon Wednesday to register for elementary school device pickup

Carlisle Area School District is asking the families of elementary school students to use a link to reserve a pick-up time to retrieve the iPad their child uses in school.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Families have until noon on Wednesday to register for a device pickup using the link, www.carlisleschools.org/device. The device needs to be picked up from the school the student attends.

Devices and chargers must be returned at the end of the 2019-20 school year or when students return to school, whichever occurs first.

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.