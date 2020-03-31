Carlisle area families have until noon Wednesday to register for elementary school device pickup

Carlisle Area School District is asking the families of elementary school students to use a link to reserve a pick-up time to retrieve the iPad their child uses in school.
Families have until noon on Wednesday to register for a device pickup using the link, www.carlisleschools.org/device. The device needs to be picked up from the school the student attends.
Devices and chargers must be returned at the end of the 2019-20 school year or when students return to school, whichever occurs first.
