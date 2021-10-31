Carlisle administrator: There is reason for hope, caution on bus driver shortage

Eric Sands is cautiously optimistic that the Carlisle Area School District could turn the corner on the local school bus driver shortage.

As district director of management services, Sands briefed the school board last week on efforts with the Fahrney Bus Co. to recruit and train more drivers.

“I do see hope on the horizon, but it’s not a quick or easy solution,” he said. “It seems that every step is taking a little bit longer this year.”

For example, drivers scheduled to take their road test last week were later advised to reschedule into this week. Also, results from mandatory drugs tests are taking four times as long to return from the lab. At least one local driver waited almost two weeks, Sands said.

Economic forces are also at play in the bus driver shortage. Driving a school bus requires a commercial driver’s license that can take weeks to obtain. And people who have them can often find higher-paying work that doesn’t require splitting the day for pickup and drop-off.

A bright spot has been the initiative by Gov. Tom Wolf’s office and Pennsylvania departments of education and transportation to compile a list of people who have a commercial driver’s license and an interest in driving a school bus.

PennDOT mailed a letter from PDE reaching out to approximately 376,000 individuals with Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL) to help connect interested drivers with school entities. The letter included information for a survey link for individuals who had an interest in exploring employment opportunities.

PennDOT said last week that more than 1,300 individuals have expressed an interest in serving as a school bus driver through the survey. Those interested individuals will now be contacted by their local school districts to discuss next steps in licensure.

“We know how challenging this year has been for our schools, communities, and parents; and we know how important it is to form partnerships and pool resources in times of crisis,” said Pennsylvania Department of Education Secretary Noe Ortega. “The Wolf Administration and the Pennsylvania School Bus Association stand committed to supporting our schools as they work to resolve these difficult transportation issues, and we encourage anyone interested in becoming a school bus driver to apply online.”

“We’ve received the list and started reaching out to individuals,” Sands said. “Hopefully, we will be able to get a couple drivers from the list, but the list is not extensive.”

Sands is starting his seventh year as the administrator in charge of overseeing the district’s transportation system. “This is the worst I’ve seen it,” he said of the shortage of school bus drivers. “This has been coming. There has been a shortage in different areas of the country for the past three years. COVID has just amplified it.”

The driver shortage has become its own national pandemic, Sands said. He estimated that Carlisle is short at least six to nine drivers.

“We are combining some routes,” he said. “We are doubling routes. What used to be two routes by two drivers is now two routes by one driver,” he said. “They are picking up one run a bit early, dropping students off at school and then doing a second run.”

Administrators in neighboring districts are encountering the same type of challenges. It is now very common for bus company executives and office staff to cover bus runs.

