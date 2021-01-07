Camp Hill School District names Daniel Serfass as new superintendent

The assistant superintendent at Elizabethtown Area School District will become the new superintendent of Camp Hill School District, the district announced Wednesday.

The Camp Hill School Board on Monday appointed Daniel Serfass as superintendent during a board meeting. He is expected to assume his duties in Camp Hill on or before April 5.

He is currently the assistant superintendent in Elizabethtown, and previously held positions as assistant to the superintendent for learning as well as high school principal in that school district.

“Camp Hill is an excellent school district with tremendous potential to move to the next level of excellence,” Serfass said in a news release. “I am excited to partner with the school board, the staff and the community to specifically define what that ‘next level’ will look like, and provide the students of Camp Hill with a tremendous educational experience. I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with some phenomenal school leaders during my time in public education and in my military service, and I plan on leveraging those experiences in Camp Hill.”

Serfass, who is a retired U.S. Naval officer, is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy where he earned a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics. He also has a master’s degree in educational leadership from Lehigh University, a master’s in management from Troy University, and a master’s in public administration from Shippensburg University, which he earned while studying National Security Affairs at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle.

