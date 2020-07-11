Related to this story

Most Popular

CDC head sticking to its school-opening guidelines
Education

CDC head sticking to its school-opening guidelines

In draft CDC documents obtained by The Associated Press, the agency says there are steps that schools can take to safely reopen but that it “cannot provide one-size-fits-all criteria for opening and closing schools or changing the way schools are run.”

Dean's List for July 11
Education

Dean's List for July 11

The following students were named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology: Kyle Rohde of Mechanicsburg, Matthew Millar of Dill…