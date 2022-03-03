Buck-A-Book supporters will turn page Sunday on their most successful campaign to date

With a wrapup event planned for Sunday, Buck-A-Book supporters can turn the page on their most successful campaign to date.

An estimated 938 students from across the Carlisle Area School District read about 5,100 books, raising around $48,000 in pledge money and donations that support adult literacy programs, said Mindy Tremblay, executive director of the Employment Skills Center in downtown Carlisle.

”We had record-breaking participation and fundraising this year,” she said. “We’re just thrilled by the number of kids being excited about reading — combining the importance of literacy with an understanding of what it means to also give back to the community.”

Forty-six students from the district’s seven elementary schools will read their original essays at the wrap-up event scheduled for 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Bosler Memorial Library, 158 W. High St., in Carlisle.

They were among the hundreds of students who submitted entries last fall to the essay contest portion of the annual Buck-A-Book campaign. The 46 winning essays have been selected for publication in the Wordy Worm book.

Each year the contest features a number of prompts based around a theme and tailored to the skills of different grade levels. The themes tend to revolve around Wordy Worm, the bespectacled mascot of Buck-A-Book.

Campaign organizers this Sunday will also unveil 21 posters that feature photos of the top three grade level readers from each school. The posters will be displayed at Bosler for the rest of the year.

The reading participation portion of the campaign ran from Jan. 11 through 27 and involved students in three age categories based on grade — K-1, 2-3 and 4-5, Trembley said. “School district involvement is crucial for the success of this campaign. We’re just so very fortunate and grateful for all the support.”

Malinda Mikesell, district reading supervisor, judged the essay contest entries with help from a volunteer. The money raised this year is close to double the previous record of about $24,000, she said.

“It’s fantastic,” Mikesell said. “It shows our students understand the essence of the campaign. They were collecting pledges and money that’s going to help adults in our community to become better readers to get better jobs.”

She credits the success to the team of principals, librarians and teachers at each elementary school who shared the campaign goal with students.

“It’s not just a fundraising campaign,” Mikesell said. “It’s about building literacy for the community. That spirit was captured this year. We saw more students step forward. They read a lot of books and we had very generous sponsors for some of our students.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

