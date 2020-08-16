Bubbler grads lead effort to reform South Middleton School District curriculum to promote diversity and address racism

“We are looking to come up with ways to incorporate diversity issues into reading and writing, listening and speaking, as well as social studies,” Strine said.

Letter from alumni

The letter by Rob and Ward-Diorio was read aloud during the July 13 school board meeting and made part of the minutes. In it, the two said they were inspired by events this summer to take an active role to address systematic racism by looking inward at South Middleton School District.

“Having heard many stories of discrimination from friends of color within this community, it is clear that many of the problems highlighted by national protests are as present within our own community as any other, and must be addressed,” the letter reads. Both men were influenced by the classes they took in college and by meeting people from diverse backgrounds on campus. They used that experience to draw a contrast with what was offered to them as Boiling Springs High School students.