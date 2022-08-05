Brandon Hall appointed to South Middleton School Board

Brandon Hall was selected Monday as the newest member of the South Middleton School Board.

A district resident for 12 years, he edged out two other candidates to replace William Hartman, who resigned on July 22.

The three candidates were called into the board room one at a time to answer the same set of questions. Board members then deliberated on the merits of nominees Hall and Michael MacIvor before voting 6-1 in favor of Hall. Terry Draper voted against the appointment.

No vote was taken on the nomination of MacIvor, and Patricia Cherchuck was not nominated by board members. A fourth person, Jack Adams, attended the special board meeting to be interviewed as a candidate, but withdrew his name before giving an opening statement out of protest over the voting procedure, which he called a scam.

“Who would it be unfair to if you voted on every candidate and the person who got the most votes would be put on the school board?” Adams asked board members.

“The process does not permit us to answer questions about the candidates,” Board President Brad Group responded.

Vice President Robin Scherer said she nominated Hall because of his career in business.

“It’s helpful that he has younger kids in the district,” she said. “It’s important to have parents to serve as their kids come up through the system.”

“I find it interesting that he’s aware of the roles and responsibilities of [school] board members given that his father had done it for several years,” board member Bethanne Sellers said.

A Susquehanna County native, Hall grew up in the Blue Ridge School District in New Milford, where his father served as a school board member and board president.

Hall has a degree in accounting from Wilkes University and 16 years of experience in areas such as budgets, financial reporting, contract negotiations and system implementations. He is the father of two elementary school children.

“I want to give back to my community,” Hall said during his interview. “I understand the commitment and sacrifice and I’m ready to make it. That’s why I’m sitting here.”

When asked what he would need to make the difficult decision between a tax hike and a program cut, Hall said he would want facts on the value and participation level of programs that could be on the chopping block.

“We would have to weigh those options,” Hall said. “Ultimately, someone is going to see one side and someone is going to see the other. We must do the best with the decision.”

Hall was appointed to serve on the board until the first Monday in December 2023, when a newly elected board member will fill the seat.

Board member Eric Berry said that he liked the potential for stability that goes with Hall’s plan to seek election to the board in 2023.

“It would be of benefit, especially with how many board members we had moving in and out over the last few years,” Berry said.

Hartman was the eighth person to leave the South Middleton board in the last 12 months. The turnover this past year is almost four times the statewide average of 2.2 new school directors per election cycle.

In early August 2021, the board appointed Group to replace Edyie Rob who died in a traffic accident on July 2, 2021. Three months later, on Nov. 2, Group defeated a write-in candidate to win a two-year seat on the board.

In the lead-up to the 2021 election, a grassroots movement of parents and residents pooled their support behind four newcomers to the board — Berry, Scherer, Shannon Snyder and Rodney Wagner. They replaced four incumbents who did not seek reelection.

Fourteen days later, on Dec. 14, Draper and Tony Lucido were appointed to fill seats left vacant when Liz Knouse and Elizabeth Meikrantz resigned. As a result, South Middleton School District started 2022 with only Hartman and Sellers as hold-outs from the prior board. With the departure of Hartman, that leaves only Sellers.

A former teacher, Sellers said she nominated MacIvor for the board because he understands the workings of public education and has a unique perspective as both a retired Army officer and a former Boiling Springs High School history teacher.