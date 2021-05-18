Bond refinancing will save South Middleton School District just over $1 million

The recent refinancing of Series 2016A bonds will yield just over $1 million in savings in interest payments through late June 2040 for the South Middleton School District.
The school board on May 3 gave staff the go-ahead to refinance $9,265,000 in bonds. The result was a reduction in the average interest rate from 2.83% to 1.38% for a projected savings of about $1,064,530, said Nicole Weber, district director of business and operations.
About $734,523 of the savings will be deposited upfront into the district construction fund for future building projects, Weber said. Another $97,114 will be available to help the district balance its general fund budget for 2021-22, she said.
The remaining $232,893 in savings will be in the form of reduced interest payments over the 18-year period from June 2023 through June 2040. The annual projected savings range from a low of $10,208 in 2034 to a high of $18,011 in 2023.
“It’s a fantastic windfall for the district,” Weber said, adding that the school board decision to delay the refinancing proved to be a good choice.
In late September, the board reviewed two options presented by Brad Remig, managing director of Public Financial Management. One option involved refinancing using tax-exempt bonds while the other option involved refinancing using taxable bonds.
Last October, the board voted 7-2 against a motion to start the refinancing process in the fall and winter using the taxable bonds option. While at the time that method offered a greater return on interest savings, the downside is the district would have to wait 10 years until 2030 before Series 2016 could be eligible again for refinancing.
Tax law requires school districts to wait only five years before a bond issue can be refinanced using tax-exempt bonds. Under this scenario, the Series 2016 bonds were eligible for refinancing in spring 2021, and again in spring 2026. Also, refinancing using tax-exempt bonds has been the accepted method in the past for South Middleton School District.
In 2019 and again in 2020, the board refinanced Series 2014 and 2015 bonds using the tax-exempt method for a total savings in interest payments of about $600,000, Remig said in September.
