Bond refinancing will save South Middleton School District just over $1 million

The recent refinancing of Series 2016A bonds will yield just over $1 million in savings in interest payments through late June 2040 for the South Middleton School District.

The school board on May 3 gave staff the go-ahead to refinance $9,265,000 in bonds. The result was a reduction in the average interest rate from 2.83% to 1.38% for a projected savings of about $1,064,530, said Nicole Weber, district director of business and operations.

About $734,523 of the savings will be deposited upfront into the district construction fund for future building projects, Weber said. Another $97,114 will be available to help the district balance its general fund budget for 2021-22, she said.

The remaining $232,893 in savings will be in the form of reduced interest payments over the 18-year period from June 2023 through June 2040. The annual projected savings range from a low of $10,208 in 2034 to a high of $18,011 in 2023.

“It’s a fantastic windfall for the district,” Weber said, adding that the school board decision to delay the refinancing proved to be a good choice.