Bond refinancing in South Middleton yields 3 times savings goal

The recent refinancing of Series 2015 bonds will yield almost three times the targeted savings for the South Middleton School District, director of business and operations Nicole Weber told school board members Monday.
The board on May 4 approved a resolution authorizing the refinancing only if market conditions produced at least $100,000 in savings. Weber received word on Monday that lower interest rates have been locked in that would yield savings of almost $293,000.
Refinancing $9.7 million in 2015 bonds will result in $65,366 in savings during fiscal year 2020-21 and a total savings of $292,943 over the term of the new Series 2020 bond issue, Weber said. The interest rate on the bonds went from 2.5% to 1.85%, she said.
The refinancing was structured so that $237,377 of the savings would go directly into a fund the district set up for future construction projects, Weber said. The district had floated the 2015 bonds to expand and renovate Iron Forge Elementary School.
Board vice president John Greenbaum thanked Weber for “being on the ball” and moving on the opportunity when it first presented itself in early March. Her perception of where the bond market was going triggered her phone call to Public Financial Management, which resulted in the board taking the gamble to refinance the bonds in the midst of a volatile market.
In early March, PFM projected an estimated savings of about $300,000 based on the market trends that existed in the weeks prior to the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. A month later, in early April, Brad Remig, managing director of PFM, told the board that market instability brought on by the pandemic had eroded the expected yield in savings to almost $110,000.
Still, Remig recommended the board approve a bond resolution to have the financing team process the paperwork with the goal of locking in lower interest rates by mid-May. The board followed through earlier this month setting the trigger on the refinancing to at least $100,000 in savings.
