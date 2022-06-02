 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boiling Springs moves graduation to Friday night due to weather

Boiling Springs High School Graduation 2021

The Boiling Springs High School Class of 2021 enters the stadium last year for graduation.

 Sentinel file

South Middleton School District is moving the Boiling Springs High School graduation ceremony from Thursday at 7 p.m. to Friday at 7 p.m. due to expected storms.

The district posted on social media Wednesday that officials met that afternoon and made the final decision to move the graduation ceremony to its first rain date on Friday. No rain or storms are expected on Friday.

Seniors should report to the gym by 6 p.m. Friday wearing their proper graduation attire.

Carlisle High School's graduation is also planned for Thursday evening, but no word yet from the district on whether that will be moved.

