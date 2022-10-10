Boiling Springs High School uses hydroponics as part of agriculture internship program

It took a student to plant a seed to flower a need for innovation.

Five years ago, Boiling Springs High School didn’t offer an agriculture internship.

Today, the program is thriving with four hydroponic vertical garden systems producing a harvest of herbs, lettuce and other vegetables.

“We grow everything in the center of the building in my classroom,” Career Coordinator Amber Stewart said. “Agriculture and farming is kind of a lost art. Learning how to grow your own food and make a business out of it, I have a huge interest in that.”

Working mostly with seniors, she coordinates internship, job shadow and cooperative work experience programs that offer students a real-world perspective on the best way to invest their time, energy and money after graduation.

“Getting them started on a career path they’re interested in is just priceless,” she said. “So many students are lost. They don’t know what they want to do. Hopefully, it can make the decision easier. I tell them that even if you decide this is not a career for you, that’s still a success.

“About five years ago, a student came to me for a work placement internship in the agriculture field,” Stewart said. “I didn’t have any at the time.”

But she was certified to teach agriculture. Knowing there was interest Stewart was determined to help that student connect with tools of the trade. What started as an experiment with one or two students has turned into an annual course offering drawing 10 to 25 students.

For each system to work, the students fill a 40-gallon tank with water and a liquid nutrient mixture. A pump draws the fluid through cylinders to the plants higher up in the tower.

Junior Bryce Herman has an older sister who was enrolled in the program before she graduated in 2021.

“I would see her in the classroom and thought it was interesting how the plants just spread out,” he said. “Most people are really surprised when they first see hydroponics. I was fascinated by it.”

So when the opportunity presented itself, Herman followed in her footsteps and became an agriculture intern. He said plants are exposed to grow lights on a timer set for 12 hours a day.

“It’s just a really cool room,” senior Claire Haller said. “It’s a welcome change from the typical dark classroom. We have a lot of fun.”

Though she enjoys growing plants, Haller has no plans to pursue agriculture after graduation. Instead, she wants to be a commercial airline pilot and will enroll this fall in a two-year aeronautical program at Edinboro University.

Through this program, Stewart coordinates a partnership with the Bosler Memorial Library in Carlisle, which has three garden systems.

Last year, Charlotte Leisenring saw how the interns were leaving the high school to tend to the plants at the library. She then saw grow towers at Bosler and thought they were beautiful.

“I’ve grown houseplants,” Leisenring said, now a senior. “But this process has been very cool. The actions of the water blend in the nutrients. The way the water trickles down into the plants is very interesting.” A student dually enrolled at HACC, she plans to pursue culinary science after graduation.

Now and again, a student or students express an interest in the research side of agriculture, prompting a slightly different approach to the curriculum.

“They go through a monthlong unit where they learn the grant writing process,” Stewart said. “We see what grants are available and we write for them.”

In 2020, the agricultural internship program received an $8,000 grant available through the Pennsylvania Farm Bill administered by the state Department of Agriculture. South Middleton School District used that money to purchase six Tower Garden hydroponic garden systems.

Today, the interns split their time between the library and the high school, which operates four of its six Tower Garden systems.

Two towers are set aside to grow forms of lettuce while a third is being used for basil, parsley and other herbs. “What we grow at the school we use in the family and consumer science department in their foods class,” Stewart said. “One tower I let the kids have fun with tomatoes, peppers and beans. I let that be their tower of choice.”

Plants in the hydroponic system tend to grow twice as fast as plants grown in soil, she said. The internship includes an experiment comparing plant growth using both methods.

In 2021, the internship program received a $1,000 grant from PP&L to replace the fluorescent grow lights with more energy efficient LED lights, Stewart said.