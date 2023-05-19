An upgraded video surveillance system is planned for Boiling Springs High School.

The South Middleton School Board on Monday agreed to pay G.R. Sponaugle of Harrisburg $399,478 to supply all the labor and material needed to install a system capable of handling up to 104 cameras.

The work includes demolishing the existing system, the sealing off unused openings and installing new conduit, cable and closed circuit TV equipment.

The contractor will provide onsite training to staff members and a one-year warranty on components associated with the Omnicast Education K12 package.

The software has been reviewed by middle school and high school administrators and by Ryan Frey, supervisor of buildings and grounds, Superintendent Kevin J. O’Donnell Jr. said.

“We’re not looking to outsource any maintenance of those cameras,” he said. “The system folds in and becomes part of what we do internally. It will become part of our operation.”

O'Donnell described the software as intuitive and user-friendly with design features that can export video to local and state police. Instead of having components run off of two or three platforms, the new system would have interchangeable cameras, O’Donnell said.

Money for the new system will be drawn from the 2023-24 capital fund budget.

Also Monday, the board approved the purchase of a $3,020 sign from J&K Signs of New Cumberland to recognize high school athletes who participated in the 2015 state championship wrestling team and the 2022 state championship field hockey team.

“This is something the administration had entertained through the athletics and student activities committee while trying to figure out how to honor the field hockey team,” O’Donnell said. As they investigated the matter, committee members saw that the current sign honoring the wrestling team was deteriorating.

The new sign is to read “Welcome to Boiling Springs – Home of the Bubblers.” The new sign can be adjusted to allow for future teams to be added.

O’Donnell said the new sign could be displayed at the athletics entrance to the high school. The plan is to take down the old wrestling sign and replace it with a “Welcome to Boiling Springs High School” sign.

The old sign could be displayed in the school trophy case or in the wrestling room, O’Donnell said.