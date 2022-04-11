Boiling Springs club cooks up a bake sale with a purpose to send aid to Ukraine

The students in Boiling Springs High School's Social Justice Club are no strangers to difficult conversations. However, finding solutions to problems facing the nation and the world isn't exactly easy.

It was a discussion about the Russian invasion of Ukraine that stirred the club into what became its first fundraiser since the club formed last year.

"It was something we can do as high school students in Pennsylvania in the United States," said Eva Hanlin, 16, junior and co-president of the club.

With the suggestion of club member Ella Kilko, the group decided to run a bake sale at the high school. The Social Justice Club and clubs like it can meet during the school's "resource" period every mid-morning, and that proved to be a perfect time to allow some club members to sell baked goods in the cafeteria every day for the fundraiser.

The bake sale started at the end of March with a goal of running through the end of April, and Hanlin said the club as of last week had already raised $500.

"They're not just buying baked goods," she said of the students and teachers. "A guy gave us $20 for a cookie. One kid comes by every day and tells us to keep the change as he walks away with a single cookie. Some teachers don't want the cookies, but they want to donate. It was really appreciated."

Hanlin said the club had never before settled on a fundraiser because some causes may be deemed too divisive at the school and not all members agreed, but that changed with the Ukrainian crisis.

"We all acknowledged the attention to this cause," she said.

Whatever the club is able to collect will head to the International Committee of the Red Cross, which has been working with Ukraine since 2014 and working closely with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, according to club co-adviser and history teacher Matt Brenner.

"As a world history teacher, to see students have this awareness and empathy of the struggles of the Ukrainian people and dedication to follow through with it ... it's been a joy to watch this," said Brenner, who added that advisers let the students take the reins on discussions and this fundraiser. "The students are just looking for a way to help."

That's translated to the students switching off days on which ones will bake the goods for sale each day, depending on their academic and extracurricular schedules. Parents are chipping in as well to make sure the club has baked goods each day to sell, with Hanlin paying close attention to which ones are selling out and should be restocked.

The bake sale has gone so well that Hanlin said they are eyeing whether this fundraiser should go through the end of the school year in June instead of stopping at the end of April.

"We want to bring awareness and bring as much money as we can to Ukraine, and possibly continue past April," she said. "Unfortunately, it doesn't look like it [the war] will end anytime soon."

