Boiling Springs, Carlisle move graduations to Friday night due to weather

South Middleton School District is moving the Boiling Springs High School graduation ceremony from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday due to expected storms.

The district posted on social media Wednesday that officials met that afternoon and decided to move the graduation ceremony to its first rain date on Friday. No rain or storms are expected on Friday.

Seniors should report to the gym by 6 p.m. Friday wearing their graduation attire.

Carlisle High School's graduation was also planned for Thursday evening, and the school district later on Thursday reported that it will also move its graduation to Friday.

