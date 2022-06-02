 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boiling Springs, Carlisle move graduations to Friday night due to weather

  Updated
  • 0
Boiling Springs High School Graduation 2021

The Boiling Springs High School Class of 2021 enters the stadium last year for graduation.

 Sentinel file

South Middleton School District is moving the Boiling Springs High School graduation ceremony from 7 p.m. Thursday to 7 p.m. Friday due to expected storms.

The district posted on social media Wednesday that officials met that afternoon and decided to move the graduation ceremony to its first rain date on Friday. No rain or storms are expected on Friday.

Seniors should report to the gym by 6 p.m. Friday wearing their graduation attire.

Carlisle High School's graduation was also planned for Thursday evening, and the school district later on Thursday reported that it will also move its graduation to Friday.

