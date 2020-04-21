Boiling Spring High School stadium project could start early because of COVID-19

Work could begin in early May on the project to replace the track and artificial turf at the Boiling Springs High School stadium.
South Middleton School District is trying to move up by a month the project timeline that was originally set to begin on June 8, the Monday after graduation.
The mandated closure of schools, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, is clearing the way for a possible early start because there are no students using the stadium for athletics or physical education classes.
Zach Gump, director of buildings and grounds, is working to coordinate a revised schedule with the two contractors hired to do the work and the consulting firm Turf, Track & Court LLC of Hershey, which the district hired to provide project oversight.
The school board in early March awarded $571,240 in contracts for turf replacement work to Sprinturf of Daniel Island, South Carolina, and $388,911 in contracts for track replacement work to Nagle Athletic Surfaces Inc. of East Syracuse, New York. Both contracts listed a project start date of June 8 and a deadline for substantial completion of Aug. 17.
Based on early negotiations, Sprinturf could begin work on May 4 with the removal of the old turf and have the new turf installed on or about the original June 8 start date, Gump said. “We are working with Nagle Surfaces to see if they can come in after the May 4 date to do some of the necessary track work.” Gump plans to meet with the contractors and the consultant this week.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a major disruption in events common to the senior year of high school. Superintendent Matthew Strine is working with students of the Class of 2020 to find a way to honor the graduates while being mindful of social distancing protocols that could continue into June. It is conceivable that the stadium could play a role in a commencement ceremony.
“We are looking to have a new track and field to celebrate our seniors,” Strine said Monday. “It would be a really nice send-off after a really trying year to have something for them. We are looking forward to that.”
The district closed the stadium to the public in late 2018 to limit wear and tear on the track and artificial turf field. The goal was to extend the life of the complex for student athletes and physical education classes. Strine urged the public Monday to be patient.
“A couple people are jumping the fence,” he said. “That should stop. That was never allowed. I remind you the track and field are closed. That becomes more of a concern when we start the project and the field and track are torn up.”
The total cost of the track and turf replacement project is about $960,151. The district has about 85% of that money set aside in its capital reserve fund, said Nicole Weber, director of business and operations. She said the balance could be offset using funds in the budget for 2020-21.
First installed in March 2009, the turf exceeded its life expectancy and deteriorated to the point where its monofilament fibers have thinned in places and broken away from the backing surface. The turf has also lost its cushioning effect and now barely meets the standards for use by sports teams.
Replacement will involve removing the old turf, grading the stone base to its original engineered specifications and replacing the turf field and crumb rubber/sand base.
At 17 years old, the track has also exceeded its life expectancy. There are areas of major delamination where the top-most layer of rubberized surface material has degraded and separated from the underlying asphalt sub-base. Seams have also developed in the cold expansion joints of the track surface, allowing moisture to penetrate and breakdown the rubberized surface.
Turf, Track & Court LLC has recommended the district remove the track surface and mill down the top-most inch and a half of asphalt. The district should then resurface the track with an inch and a half of new asphalt and a fresh layer of rubberized material.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
