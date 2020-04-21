Boiling Spring High School stadium project could start early because of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a major disruption in events common to the senior year of high school. Superintendent Matthew Strine is working with students of the Class of 2020 to find a way to honor the graduates while being mindful of social distancing protocols that could continue into June. It is conceivable that the stadium could play a role in a commencement ceremony.

“We are looking to have a new track and field to celebrate our seniors,” Strine said Monday. “It would be a really nice send-off after a really trying year to have something for them. We are looking forward to that.”

The district closed the stadium to the public in late 2018 to limit wear and tear on the track and artificial turf field. The goal was to extend the life of the complex for student athletes and physical education classes. Strine urged the public Monday to be patient.

“A couple people are jumping the fence,” he said. “That should stop. That was never allowed. I remind you the track and field are closed. That becomes more of a concern when we start the project and the field and track are torn up.”