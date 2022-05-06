Board selects Patterson as next president of Shippensburg University

In a unanimous vote Friday, the Board of Governors of Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education selected Dr. Charles E. Patterson to be the next president of Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania.

The announcement was made in a news release issued Friday by the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education. Patterson, who takes over the new position immediately, had been serving as the interim president of the university since June 30, 2021. He was previously president of Mansfield University, a State System university in Tioga County, beginning in July 2019.

"I am honored to be selected to serve Shippensburg University as its 18th president,” Patterson said in the news release. “I continue to be inspired by the important scholarly work of our Ship students and faculty. I look forward to working collaboratively with our many stakeholders, partners, and friends of the university to ensure Ship is recognized as the flagship institution it deserves to be."

“Dr. Patterson has led Shippensburg for nearly a year with a strong commitment to student success and listening to all voices on campus,” State System Chancellor Dan Greenstein said. "Shippensburg is an outstanding institution and with his remarkable experience as a university leader, Charles is a perfect match for the university. He has been a great partner at the State System, and I look forward to continuing to work with him."

Before leading Mansfield, Patterson served as senior adviser for outreach at the US Department of Education’s Office of Federal Student Aid from August 2017 until he arrived at Mansfield.

He began his higher education career in 2003 as assistant director for sponsored programs at Baylor University. Six years later, he joined Georgia Southern University as chair and vice president for research and economic development of the university’s Research and Service Foundation Inc. Patterson was appointed interim president of Georgia Southwestern State University in January 2015, a position he held for more than two years before joining the Department of Education.

Patterson earned a doctorate in biochemistry and molecular bioscience from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in 2002. He graduated in 1993 from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry.

“As interim president of Shippensburg University and former president of Mansfield University, Dr. Patterson has demonstrated that he is the right person to lead the university forward,” Board Chair Cindy Shapira said. “We believe his commitment to working with students, faculty and staff will help guide Shippensburg on its mission to provide an affordable and high-quality education. We are confident in our choice of Dr. Patterson to continue the great work that’s happening at Shippensburg.”

