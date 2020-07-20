Big Spring volleyball player tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Big Spring School District has suspended all activities associated with its volleyball team for 14 days after it was confirmed on Monday that a student athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

The two-week suspension will give students and their families time to monitor for symptoms, Superintendent Richard Fry said in a statement posted on the district website.

“While protocols that were in place for team workouts may reduce the likelihood of any spread, the reality is that COVID-19 isn’t predictable and this safety precaution is necessary,” Fry said. “While this one case was isolated to one sport within our district, we operate as a family and as a result this districtwide communication was necessary.”

Fry urged the public to remain vigilant in social distancing, the wearing of masks and the quick reporting of any symptoms or cases that may indicate COVID-19.

In recent months, Big Spring has been working on plans and protocols to address the health and safety of students and staff during the pandemic. Part of that planning included the development of a Resocialization of Athletics and Activities Plan.