Big Spring superintendent to take position at Capital Area Intermediate Unit

Big Spring School District Superintendent Kevin Roberts late last week announced that he will leave the district and take a position at the Capital Area Intermediate Unit.

Roberts said in a letter to parents that he will become the assistant executive director of the CAIU, and his formal resignation will be accepted by the school board at its Nov. 14 meeting, though he will stay with the district until Jan. 29.

In his letter, Roberts said he has been with the district for 17 years, starting in December 2005 as the principal of Newville Elementary School. He has also served in the positions of director of curriculum and instruction and assistant superintendent. Roberts became the district superintendent last fall.

"As I begin to look out at this future opportunity for me, I offer my sincere gratitude to this district and our Bulldog community," he said in his letter. "Through your support and the great opportunities that I have been blessed with at Big Spring, I am prepared to lead at a regional level in a position that is reserved for only 19 others in the state."

Roberts said CAIU is allowing him to stay through the end of January to help provide an extended timeline during which the board can conduct a search for another superintendent.

Big Spring recently lost its assistant superintendent, William August, after he took the position of superintendent at Shippensburg Area School District.

Roberts said that following the selection of superintendent, the school board will then move on to staffing the assistant superintendent position. He expects the board to launch his search at the Nov. 14 meeting.