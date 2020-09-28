Big Spring superintendent: Full in-person instruction possible in November

A similar review could be done for Big Spring middle school and high school in January around the start of the second semester, Fry said. “Both of those buildings offer unique challenges based on students taking classes and the sheer number [of students] in those buildings.”

He said the phased return to fully in-person instruction has seen success in other countries. In all those cases, the process started with elementary school students before moving to middle school and high school students.

The first three weeks of school have passed without disruption to attendance, Fry said. Since the start of school, there has been only one confirmed student case of COVID-19 within the district he said.

The social distancing made possible through the hybrid model has enabled the district to avoid large numbers of student and even class quarantines, Fry said. He had a homework assignment for Big Spring families.

“Check your student’s temperature before they depart for school, each and every morning,” Fry said. “That’s critical. We need your support in that. If your student is not feeling well, keep them home. It’s imperative that you keep them home. Together, we can keep our schools open and, together, we can provide the best education possible. We will absolutely get through this together.”

Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.

