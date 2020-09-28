Big Spring superintendent: Full in-person instruction possible in November

Big Spring School District could open its three elementary schools to in-person instruction five days a week as early as November.
Superintendent Richard Fry was cautiously optimistic when he outlined that goal in a video posted Friday on the district website. He also said that so much of the future depends on cooperation from the public.
“As we progress through these challenging times, we keep a very close eye on key data points, both locally and regionally,” Fry said, referring to the tracking of COVID-19 infections.
“Those data points, along with our ability to embrace the safety protocols in place, set the basis for our return to face-to-face instruction,” Fry said.
The virus incidence rate puts Cumberland County within the moderate range where the Pennsylvania Department of Education recommends the use of a blended learning model, Fry said. Under this, Big Spring students receive in-person instruction two days a week and remote instruction three days a week.
“We will begin a more thorough review of our status within that model roughly six weeks into the school year,” Fry said. The video posted Friday came at the end of the third full week of school. That review could lead to adjustments to the hybrid model.
“If our data is solid and we have not contributed to community spread, we can possibly consider bringing back elementary students for full face-to-face instruction in mid-November," Fry said. “But it’s really up to us as a community. Our willingness and ability to follow protocols will set that timeline.”
A similar review could be done for Big Spring middle school and high school in January around the start of the second semester, Fry said. “Both of those buildings offer unique challenges based on students taking classes and the sheer number [of students] in those buildings.”
He said the phased return to fully in-person instruction has seen success in other countries. In all those cases, the process started with elementary school students before moving to middle school and high school students.
The first three weeks of school have passed without disruption to attendance, Fry said. Since the start of school, there has been only one confirmed student case of COVID-19 within the district he said.
The social distancing made possible through the hybrid model has enabled the district to avoid large numbers of student and even class quarantines, Fry said. He had a homework assignment for Big Spring families.
“Check your student’s temperature before they depart for school, each and every morning,” Fry said. “That’s critical. We need your support in that. If your student is not feeling well, keep them home. It’s imperative that you keep them home. Together, we can keep our schools open and, together, we can provide the best education possible. We will absolutely get through this together.”
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
