Big Spring students plant flowers for pollinator habitat

A science-based nonprofit organization, the society works protect the natural world through the conservation of invertebrates and their habitats.

The grant was approved in the amount of $553, Hoke said. This was enough money to acquire 650 plant plugs, which Hoke picked up in New Jersey on Tuesday and transported to the high school campus. She helped the Big Spring students plant the flowers Wednesday morning.

A Newville resident, Hoke was raised on a local dairy farm and graduated from Big Spring High School in 1994. She said the school has an amazing agriculture curriculum with teachers who have participated in other CBF educational programs.

Hoke knew that the teachers had an interest in developing pollinator plots on the campus. She made them aware of the grant through the Xerces Society, which derives its name from the now extinct Xerces Blue butterfly, the first butterfly species known to go extinct in North America due to human activities.

“For me, it was an opportunity to support education at Big Spring and the community of Newville,” she said. “Pollinators are important to the agricultural community, which is a huge part of the Big Spring School District. There are a lot of farm properties within viewing distance of the high school.”