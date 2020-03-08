Big Spring students grapple with real-world money decisions

A spin on the Wheel of Reality left James Frederick saddled with an unexpected medical expense.
On top of that, the aspiring welder had to dock himself something extra Thursday after a roll of the "impulse buying" dice determined he was on a binge of online purchases.
“It’s a good thing,” said Frederick, an Upper Mifflin Township resident. “It gets me ready for the real world. It gives me an idea of what to do and where to put my money.”
Frederick was among the Big Spring High School seniors who participated in a Financial Reality Fair hosted by Belco Community Credit Union.
A hands-on exercise in household budgeting, the fair was part of the lesson plan of a nine-week financial literacy course, which is a graduation requirement at Big Spring.
Career choice
Each student enrolled in the class picked a job or career field they wanted to pursue, said Angie Barlup, a business development representative with Belco.
Financial consultants with the firm then prepared a fictitious spreadsheet of payroll deductions and tax payments based on an entry-level salary, a retirement plan, a health insurance premium and anticipated student loans.
“We gave them each a random credit score, a checking account and a savings account with a starting balance,” Barlup said. Each student was also burdened with $2,000 in credit card debt.
Using their financial information as a baseline, each student had to visit different stations arranged in an oval around a large group instruction room. Each station was manned by a volunteer with some connection to Belco.
Some stations represented such required expenses as housing, transportation, food, insurance, furniture, clothing and TV/internet/phone. Other stations were for optional expenses such as pets, vacation, a gym membership or donations to charitable organizations.
Each station offered the student a number of options to customize their spending habits and decisions. Each option had a dollar figure attached for the student to record on a worksheet. After all the decisions were made, the students subtracted the monthly expenditures from the monthly revenue before receiving advice from financial planners on how they can adjust their cash flow.
Impulse control
To add realism, each student was required to take a spin on the Wheel of Reality and to roll the impulse buying dice. They had to adhere to whatever good luck or bad luck came their way.
“It’s a pretty accurate reflection of life,” said Aaron Mowery, a digital marketing representative who was in charge of the wheel. “Life throws curve balls at you. You have to be ready.”
At the same time, Mowery represented the market forces at work trying to tempt people to take a vacation whether they could afford it or not. Being a simulation, the students were not hurt by poor decision making.
“You make your mistakes on paper, not in real life,” said Barbara Perkins, a Belco volunteer, who manned the housing station. Arrayed in front of her were sheets of paper outlining types of apartments and their monthly utility costs.
“It’s good that the kids learn here,” Perkins said. “I’m sure they will still make mistakes when they are out, but this at least helps.”
Cherie Powell, a business education teacher at Big Spring, pushed to make the financial literacy course a graduation requirement. “I know some of the mistakes I made myself as a young person when I didn’t know better,” Powell said.
She had overextended herself with heavy student loan and credit card debt along with steep monthly payments on a brand new car. Powell wants her students to be more knowledgeable heading into the real world.
“We are very fortunate as a school to have a class like this,” said Alex Walmer, an aspiring software engineer from Bloserville. “Kids in our generation definitely have more issues with money. We need to rein that back a little so that our generation can be more money conscious and not as materialistic.”
Classmate Sydney Hutchinson of West Pennsboro Township works a part-time job. Prior to the financial literacy course, she didn’t give much thought to fiscal management. Lessons learned in the class convinced her to save more money as she considers a career as a speech pathologist.
“You have to look at your impulse buys,” Hutchinson said. “What you need and what you don’t need.”
Financial literacy needed
Big Spring is not alone in advocating a need for financial literacy education in high schools. “It’s my personal mission,” said Jeffrey West, a managing partner and founder of Freedom Financial Wealth Management in Lemoyne.
A financial adviser with 20 years of experience, West has seen clients as old as 60 with no knowledge of stocks, bonds or other long-term investment options. His customers also include young professionals unaware of the financial impact of the percentage interest rate on their credit card.
“We have an entire workforce that is not financial literate,” West said. “When you have a population that knows how to manage money, you have a lower rate of bankruptcy and poverty.” With awareness comes less stress and improved physical and mental well being, he said.
West supports Pennsylvania legislation that enables high school students to apply a financial literacy course as credit toward a social studies, family/consumer science, mathematics, or business education graduation requirement. “At this stage, something is better than nothing,” West said. “The sooner we educate the population, the better their decision making will be.”
Recently, his company launched the FinLit program offering small and medium sized businesses the opportunity to provide financial literacy training to current employees. West described FinLit as a subscription-based model that combines online instruction with quarterly workshops on topics that draw particular interest.
Greater financial literacy increases employee productivity and focus and reduces worker stress and turnover, West said. FinLit is a natural extension of the retirement and health/wellness programs that companies already offer to employees, he said.
Other schools
South Middleton School District requires students to take a personal finance course to graduate from Boiling Springs High School. Offered through the family and consumer science department, the course assists students in budgeting, managing finances, saving, using credit and making informed consumer decisions on things such as housing, transportation and food.
“The more students are able to learn in that area, the better,” said Melanie Shaver-Dunham, director of curriculum, instruction, assessment and federal programs. “I have two college-aged kids of my own and they are trying to learn to manage the transition between mom and dad and managing finances on their own.”
Carlisle Area School District offers a personal finance course as an elective for eighth-grade students to prepare them for work outside high school, a career upon graduation and future money management decisions, said Michael Gogoj, director of curriculum and instruction. While there is no formal financial literacy course at Carlisle High School, many of the lessons taught in such a class are part of the curriculum of courses offered by the school’s Center for Careers and Technology, he said.
Gogoj said Carlisle plans to introduce in the next couple years a financial algebra course that uses real-world applications to teach important concepts. While both faculty and administrators support a high school level financial literacy course, its development is in the very early stages, Gogoj said. “We always want to provide students with courses and experiences which are authentic and relevant.”
