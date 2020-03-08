Big Spring students grapple with real-world money decisions

Using their financial information as a baseline, each student had to visit different stations arranged in an oval around a large group instruction room. Each station was manned by a volunteer with some connection to Belco.

Some stations represented such required expenses as housing, transportation, food, insurance, furniture, clothing and TV/internet/phone. Other stations were for optional expenses such as pets, vacation, a gym membership or donations to charitable organizations.

Each station offered the student a number of options to customize their spending habits and decisions. Each option had a dollar figure attached for the student to record on a worksheet. After all the decisions were made, the students subtracted the monthly expenditures from the monthly revenue before receiving advice from financial planners on how they can adjust their cash flow.

Impulse control

To add realism, each student was required to take a spin on the Wheel of Reality and to roll the impulse buying dice. They had to adhere to whatever good luck or bad luck came their way.

“It’s a pretty accurate reflection of life,” said Aaron Mowery, a digital marketing representative who was in charge of the wheel. “Life throws curve balls at you. You have to be ready.”