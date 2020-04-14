Big Spring seeking input from public on graduation ideas

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Big Spring School District wants the public to submit ideas on possible alternatives to a traditional graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.

For now, Big Spring is keeping to its school calendar with graduation scheduled for Friday, June 5.

Starting Monday, April 20, the district will use the Thought Exchange social media survey platform to gather input and gauge the level of support among the different options. Households will receive a Blackboard Connect message later this week with details on how to access the platform.

“Your senior year is something special but unfortunately this virus has stripped you of the last eight to 10 weeks of opportunities to bond with your classmates before chasing your dreams,” Superintendent Richard Fry told students in a video posted Monday on the district website.

“Over the last couple weeks, I have heard and read of school districts cancelling graduation,” Fry added. “I can tell you with 100 percent certainty we will absolutely honor you and your accomplishments as students at Big Spring. It will, most likely, look different, but we will undoubtedly honor you in the most unique way that has been done for any class ever before at Big Spring.”