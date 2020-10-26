Big Spring Schools could move to in-class instruction for elementary students in December

Classroom instruction four-days-a-week could start in early December for elementary school students in Big Spring School District.
Superintendent Richard Fry posted a video Friday on the district website outlining the process staff members are taking to move Big Spring from a Tier Two to a Tier Three model of instruction.
In Tier Two, the hybrid model, students in all grades receive in-person classroom instruction two days a week, and receive remote instruction three days a week.
The process under review could move the elementary students to Tier Three so that they could attend school four days a week, Monday through Thursday. An announcement could be made the second week of November on the start-up date for Tier Three. Tuesday, Dec. 1, the day after Thanksgiving break, is the current target date.
Under this scenario, elementary students will not attend school on Fridays so the custodial staff can do a thorough cleaning of all district buildings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Fry said. Teachers need time on Friday to prepare lesson plans for the classroom and livestream modes of instruction.
Three steps in the process were taken the week of Oct. 12. One was a transition planning meeting where the three elementary school principals met with central office administrators and the department heads of transportation, technology, food service, custodial services and building maintenance.
That same week, district administrators hosted a virtual meeting with elementary school faculty and staff to brief them on the process. The administration also launched an online survey that uses the Thought Exchange platform to gather input and to allow participants to rank responses.
A follow-up meeting was held the week of Oct. 19 with a second follow-up meeting scheduled for this week to discuss progress on the transition, input from the Thought Exchange and final plans for the transportation of students once the switch is made.
The goal the week of Nov. 2 is to host town hall virtual meetings for elementary school families and to post final adjustments to the transportation plan before the Tier Three commencement date is announced the week of Nov. 9. “We are planning in a very thorough and safe way,” Fry said. The Dec. 1 start date would give Big Spring a few weeks to work with before school lets out for the holiday break, he said.
During that time, Big Spring will track how the transition is working in order to make adjustments in early January when in-person classroom instruction would to resume.
“This is a learning process,” Fry told families in the video. “Our number one goal is safety. We can get through this together.”
At each step in the process, the district will track and analyze the infection patterns of COVID-19, he said.
While the focus thus far has been to transition elementary students to Tier Three, there is a schedule and a process mapped out to transition secondary students to Tier Three by mid- to late February at the earliest.
The process for secondary schools will begin the week of Jan. 11 when the administration will launch a Thought Exchange for the building principals and department heads to begin the dialogue.
This will be followed the week of Jan. 18 when a detailed analysis will be conducted on the community spread of COVID-19. A transition planning meeting is scheduled for the week of Jan. 26 for the secondary school principals to meet with central office administrators and the department heads. At that point, a Thought Exchange will be launched to gather input from secondary school teachers and staff.
Follow-up meetings are then scheduled for the first two weeks of February with an announcement on a secondary Tier Three start-up date expected the week of Feb. 15.
Email Joseph Cress at jcress@cumberlink.com.
