Big Spring Schools could move to in-class instruction for elementary students in December

That same week, district administrators hosted a virtual meeting with elementary school faculty and staff to brief them on the process. The administration also launched an online survey that uses the Thought Exchange platform to gather input and to allow participants to rank responses.

A follow-up meeting was held the week of Oct. 19 with a second follow-up meeting scheduled for this week to discuss progress on the transition, input from the Thought Exchange and final plans for the transportation of students once the switch is made.

The goal the week of Nov. 2 is to host town hall virtual meetings for elementary school families and to post final adjustments to the transportation plan before the Tier Three commencement date is announced the week of Nov. 9. “We are planning in a very thorough and safe way,” Fry said. The Dec. 1 start date would give Big Spring a few weeks to work with before school lets out for the holiday break, he said.

During that time, Big Spring will track how the transition is working in order to make adjustments in early January when in-person classroom instruction would to resume.

“This is a learning process,” Fry told families in the video. “Our number one goal is safety. We can get through this together.”