Big Spring School District will move to full-remote learning model through Jan. 10

Big Spring School District Superintendent Richard Fry announced Thursday that the high school and middle school will be moving to a full-remote Tier 1 learning plan starting Monday, Dec. 7 and running through Jan. 10.
Fry said the district expects to move its three elementary schools to an all-remote Tier 1 plan on Dec. 14, with the plan in place through Jan. 10 as well. The idea is to shift staff and resources in the district to allow elementary school parents an extra week to make child care arrangements.
Fry made the announcement in a letter to parents and video posted on the school district's website Thursday. Big Spring joins Carlisle and South Middleton school districts in shutting down face-to-face learning through mid-January. Cumberland Valley and Mechanicsburg remain in hybrid learning plans with a mix of in-person and virtual classes.
"Due to staffing concerns that have continued to rise over the last week, we are not able to offer the face-to-face delivery option for all students," Fry said in his message. "Along with our staffing challenges, we’ve seen a steady increase of confirmed, suspected or exposed cases for staff and students following the Thanksgiving break."
"This shift to Tier 1 through Jan. 10 enables the district to monitor for any surges in community spread after the holidays as was noticed coming out of the Thanksgiving break," Fry said in his note.
Winter sports and extra-curricular activities will not been impacted by the move to fully remote instruction, said Robyn Euker, district director of curriculum and instruction.
Euker referenced a frequently-asked-questions document the district released Thursday, that reads: “Given that our current adjustment to Tier One is being driven by staffing challenges, we are able to continue offering our winter activities within the guidelines of the Resocialization of Athletics and Activities Plan.”
Safety protocols handed down by the Pennsylvania departments of health and education are still being followed, the document reads. There is always the possibility that athletic programs could be suspended in the future based on positive COVID-19 results.
Fry listed specific data that helped drive the district's decision:
• The district has 17 teachers who are quarantined and 5 who are confirmed cases. Fry said that number is expected to steadily rise entering the holiday season.
• The district has numerous cases that are waiting for test results with staff that have multiple symptoms.
• Based on quarantines, confirmed cases and the potential of more confirmed cases, the district can no longer fill all staffing needs with a focus on the health and safety of students and staff.
• Cumberland County has been in the substantial category for COVID-19 for the last three weeks and the district does not anticipate that to change considerably throughout the holiday season.
• The district also has serious concerns about the increasing positivity rate in Cumberland County over the last three weeks.
• The incident rate (community spread) coupled with a rising positivity rate have limited the district's ability to safely staff its buildings.
"I would ask for your understanding as we don’t take lightly the move to Tier 1 instruction," Fry said in his note. "Our goal is to get the most face-to-face instructional days for all students throughout the 2020-2021 school year, we are convinced this temporary adjustment provides us this opportunity."
Fry said the district will issue an update to families the week of Jan. 4 on the status of the learning plans for all buildings.
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com.
