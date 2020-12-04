Big Spring School District will move to full-remote learning model through Jan. 10

• Based on quarantines, confirmed cases and the potential of more confirmed cases, the district can no longer fill all staffing needs with a focus on the health and safety of students and staff.

• Cumberland County has been in the substantial category for COVID-19 for the last three weeks and the district does not anticipate that to change considerably throughout the holiday season.

• The district also has serious concerns about the increasing positivity rate in Cumberland County over the last three weeks.

• The incident rate (community spread) coupled with a rising positivity rate have limited the district's ability to safely staff its buildings.

"I would ask for your understanding as we don’t take lightly the move to Tier 1 instruction," Fry said in his note. "Our goal is to get the most face-to-face instructional days for all students throughout the 2020-2021 school year, we are convinced this temporary adjustment provides us this opportunity."

Fry said the district will issue an update to families the week of Jan. 4 on the status of the learning plans for all buildings.

