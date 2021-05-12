Big Spring School District schedules virtual town hall to answer questions about next school year

Big Spring School District has scheduled a virtual town hall meeting for 6 p.m. May 19 to answer questions that families have about the 2021-22 school year.

The district recently hosted a Thought Exchange online survey to gather questions to shape the agenda of the meeting. To register for the meeting, visit the district website at www.bigspringsd.org and click on the link under “District News” on the homepage.

Thought Exchange allows the district to field questions to certain groups or to the Big Spring community as a whole. Participants can anonymously submit as many thoughts and ideas as they desire and they can rate the thoughts of others. The more the public participates, the more the input is read and evaluated, providing information for the district to consider.

The driving question for the most recent Thought Exchange was “As we prepare for the 2021-2022 school year, what is the most important question that you would like to have answered?”

Like every school district, Big Spring is formulating plans for 2021-22 to provide an education to students while complying with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

