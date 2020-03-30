Big Spring School District releases plan for education continuity

Big Spring School District posted a plan on its website Monday that outlines a structure the district started following to provide students with optional "enrichment and review" activities during the coronavirus shutdown.
Legislation approved last week requires that all schools in Pennsylvania submit a plan to the state Department of Education spelling out how they intend to continue to educate children during the mandated closures, which were extended indefinitely by Gov. Tom Wolf Monday.
Schools can move forward, separately or in combination, with “planned instruction” — teaching new material as they were before the shutdown — and/or with “enrichment and review” — instruction that reinforces or builds upon what was previously taught.
According to information posted on the department website, these options can take the form of online/digital learning opportunities or nondigital opportunities such as sending written materials home with students. Every plan submitted must be in keeping with the state's “aggressive social distancing” protocols.
Though not what students would receive on campus, the Big Spring plan would present activities that align with the district mission and vision of teaching citizenship, creativity, collaboration, communications, critical thinking and continuous learning, the district's overview said.
“While assignments are not required, nor graded, students that engage benefit greatly from additional opportunities for learning and for direct feedback from staff,” the overview reads. “Given the voluntary nature of an enrichment and review program, attendance is not required as it would be during typical district operations. Despite that, we are hopeful that our continued partnership for student learning will yield a high degree of involvement and regular student attendance.”
Student work
Under the legislation, the school year will not be extended and students would not have to make up days lost to the mandatory closure, Superintendent Richard Fry said in a video to the community Sunday. However, Fry said graduation requirements remain in place, so he encouraged older students to participate in enrichment activities so that they can maintain their credits.
The district plan calls for each middle school and high school teacher to develop four enrichment and review activities each week in every course they teach. Students are asked to pick two activities each week per course to complete.
Elementary school students in grades K-5 will be offered a weekly list of activities in English/language arts, math and science/social studies. Each student is being asked to select and complete one activity in each subject area per day. Teachers in such “specials” as music, art and physical education will post their own lists of activities, and students are asked to pick one per day.
The plan specifies that none of the activities take longer than 20 minutes to complete. Teachers have the flexibility to develop activities that take the form of “off-line” options that don’t require technology or online options offered through an already establish app or platform.
The Big Spring plan establishes protocols that will be common at every grade. Once the plan is implemented, new lists of weekly enrichment and review activities will be posted every Monday by 8 a.m. Teachers will be required to check emails at least once in the morning and once in the afternoon, responding in a timely manner.
Each Big Spring teacher will be required to schedule a daily block of time when they would be available to connect with students and families, answer questions and address concerns.
The plan requires that provisions be made for students who do not have internet access or internet-capable devices to complete the activities. Those provisions include providing loaner devices or providing a hard copy of activities.
Also, even though instruction would be delivered remotely, students would still be required to follow district policy on behavior during any virtual interactions they have with teachers and other students.
The plan requires that special education staff members at each building, along with the assistant supervisor of special education and the director of pupil services, would be available daily to parents through phone, email or Google Meet.
