Big Spring School District releases plan for education continuity

The plan specifies that none of the activities take longer than 20 minutes to complete. Teachers have the flexibility to develop activities that take the form of “off-line” options that don’t require technology or online options offered through an already establish app or platform.

The Big Spring plan establishes protocols that will be common at every grade. Once the plan is implemented, new lists of weekly enrichment and review activities will be posted every Monday by 8 a.m. Teachers will be required to check emails at least once in the morning and once in the afternoon, responding in a timely manner.

Each Big Spring teacher will be required to schedule a daily block of time when they would be available to connect with students and families, answer questions and address concerns.

The plan requires that provisions be made for students who do not have internet access or internet-capable devices to complete the activities. Those provisions include providing loaner devices or providing a hard copy of activities.

Also, even though instruction would be delivered remotely, students would still be required to follow district policy on behavior during any virtual interactions they have with teachers and other students.

The plan requires that special education staff members at each building, along with the assistant supervisor of special education and the director of pupil services, would be available daily to parents through phone, email or Google Meet.

