Big Spring School District plans parade for graduates denied traditional ceremony by COVID-19

This school year started with all the usual senior expectations for the Big Spring High School Class of 2020.
Everything followed the time-honored path until mid-March when life was turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
School was closed. The prom was canceled. Spring sports didn’t happen. Even graduation was in doubt.
But these are Bulldogs we’re talking about. And Bulldogs bite back.
“That’s one thing about this community,” said Scott Penner, dean of students. “We do whatever we can for the kids. As soon as it came to be known, people got on board. It’s the least thing we can do to support our seniors, to send them off with something unique.”
Big Spring School District has joined forces with Newville Borough to organize a parade, rain or shine, for the Class of 2020 scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, June 5, the same night the seniors were supposed to have their traditional graduation ceremony.
All 204 seniors are invited to drive through town, one to a vehicle, in their caps and gowns while spectators along the route celebrate them. Organizers are asking the students and the public to cooperate fully with safety protocols by wearing masks and by practicing social distancing. There will be procedures in place that balance the need for caution with the need for seniors to have their special day.
“It’s a great opportunity to honor them,” Superintendent Richard Fry said. “We want to make a statement of how proud we are of them and how resilient they have been through this process.”
Students can start to gather at 5:30 p.m. that Friday at the Newville Fairgrounds off Route 533 in North Newton Township, said Penner, who is also the president of the Newville Borough Council. They will be allowed to decorate their vehicle however they want within the standards of school district policy.
Each senior can either drive their own vehicle or have an adult from their household drive them in the parade, Penner said. They can use any kind of vehicle as long as it can keep pace with the procession. Requests from students have included a tractor, a horse, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles.
To ensure safety, students would not be allowed to mingle in large groups at the fairgrounds. High school staff, along with school resource officers, will be onsite to handle crowd control and to line up the vehicles for the parade. The goal is to have everyone in place by 6:45 p.m. and to start rolling 15 minutes later.
The vehicles will travel in a single file from the fairgrounds down Route 533 to Newville Borough. There, the column will follow the traditional parade route through the downtown which includes segments of Springfield Avenue, Walnut Street, Big Spring Avenue, South Corporation Street and East Main Street.
“The route is long enough,” Fry said. “This is not an urban center. We are comfortable that the spectators will be able to social distance.”
To spread out the public, organizers have arranged for five stations to be positioned at strategic points along the parade route. Each station will be equipped with a public address system and manned by high school faculty and staff members.
As each senior in the column passes a station, his or her name will be announced over the loudspeaker. The echo should carry to nearby spectators. Unlike a typical parade, there will be no backlog caused by entries passing the judge’s review stand at the town fountain, Penner said. “It should flow fairly well. Once we start to roll, it will move quickly.”
In keeping with safety protocols, students and spectators will not be allowed to interact directly along the parade route. Borough police officers will be present to remind folks about the importance of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
Once the route through town is complete, the parade will continue up Mount Rock Avenue over the Big Spring Heights to the high school where the participants will disperse. But there are plans in development to continue the tribute as the seniors approach the high school. It is a tradition at Big Spring for graduates to walk down a hill, through a gathering of teachers, to access the stadium where the ceremony is held.
To recreate the spirit of this custom, parade organizers have asked teachers to volunteer to line the parade route on the approach to the school, Penner said. “They’ve been wonderful students who already lost so many things their senior year. If we can, we should give them as much of that tradition as possible.”
In addition, the entire parade will be livestreamed on YouTube. The idea for the parade surfaced in April and was supported by senior class leaders. As borough council president, Penner first discussed the idea with Borough Manager Fred Potzer about three to four weeks ago, “He loved it,” Penner said. “He ran with it.”
For the parade to happen, the borough needed permission to close roads from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and from two adjoining townships. The fairgrounds are located in North Newton Township while the high school campus is located in West Pennsboro Township. The borough also needed permission to use school resource officers who are employed by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
Potzer and his staff were instrumental in making these arrangements and with tackling the logistical challenges that go with organizing a parade in less than a month. “Borough officials stepped up and did it,” Fry said.
For a week this spring, the school district invited local residents to submit ideas and to rate the ideas of other participants on possible alternatives to a traditional graduation ceremony. This was done through the Thought Exchange social media survey platform.
About 505 local residents submitted 208 ideas that received 11,050 ratings, Fry said. Having a parade for the graduates ranked high among those who logged on, which included about half of the senior class.
The majority of participants also thought it was very important for seniors to have the experience of walking across the stage to receive the diploma, Fry said. To accommodate that, the district will schedule timeslots during a few days in June where groups of 10 seniors at a time will be allowed to come into tents set up on the athletic field of the school stadium.
One tent will be used for school staff to intake the student’s laptop and other course material leftover from the academic year. The other tent will have the graduation stage for seniors to walk across and receive the binder that holds the diploma. Each senior will be recorded for a virtual commencement video the district plans to produce and distribute to each graduate.
Big Spring has scheduled an in-person graduation ceremony for Friday, Aug. 7. This ceremony will only take place if conditions deem it feasible, Fry said. Either way, the district has the virtual material as a back-up.
Prom Memories: A look back At Big Spring High School proms
