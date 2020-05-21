Big Spring School District plans parade for graduates denied traditional ceremony by COVID-19

“It’s a great opportunity to honor them,” Superintendent Richard Fry said. “We want to make a statement of how proud we are of them and how resilient they have been through this process.”

Students can start to gather at 5:30 p.m. that Friday at the Newville Fairgrounds off Route 533 in North Newton Township, said Penner, who is also the president of the Newville Borough Council. They will be allowed to decorate their vehicle however they want within the standards of school district policy.

Each senior can either drive their own vehicle or have an adult from their household drive them in the parade, Penner said. They can use any kind of vehicle as long as it can keep pace with the procession. Requests from students have included a tractor, a horse, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles.

To ensure safety, students would not be allowed to mingle in large groups at the fairgrounds. High school staff, along with school resource officers, will be onsite to handle crowd control and to line up the vehicles for the parade. The goal is to have everyone in place by 6:45 p.m. and to start rolling 15 minutes later.