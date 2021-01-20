Big Spring School District launches online survey to receive input on hybrid model

Big Spring School District is seeking public input on how to maximize the potential of its Tier 2 learning model.

The district Monday launched an online survey through the Thought Exchange platform to gather feedback on the challenges the model presents and what is working well with students and families.

The Thought Exchange will continue through Monday, Jan. 25. Input from the survey will be used to shape the agenda of a virtual town hall meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Feb. 3 on Zoom.

Thought Exchange allows the district to field questions to certain groups or to the Big Spring community as a whole. Participants can anonymously submit as many thoughts and ideas as they desire and they can rate the thoughts of others.

The more the public participates, the more the input is read and evaluated until the most valued thoughts emerge, providing information for the district to consider.

In response to COVID-19, Big Spring developed a continuum of learning models from Tier One fully remote to Tier Three fully in-person along with the Tier Two hybrid that combines elements of both.

“Our ultimate goal is to make it to Tier Three and be able to do safely,” Superintendent Richard Fry said. “Unfortunately, the current pandemic has not allowed for that level of safety yet. We would like to get feedback to continue to grow and evolve Tier Two to best meet the needs of our students and families.”

