Big Spring School Board to vote on approved proposed budget with 2.5% real estate tax increase

The Big Spring School Board approved a proposed budget for the 2022-23 year in May that includes a 2.5% increase in real estate taxes.

A final vote on the proposed budget is to take place at the board's June 20 meeting at the Big Spring Middle School Auditorium. The meeting begins at 8 p.m. and will be preceded by a committee of the whole meeting at 7 p.m.

Michael Statler, the district's business manager, said a general increase in costs as well as charter school tuition are among the reasons for proposed tax increase.

"One of the general drivers behind it is the charter school tuition, we have seen a significant increase over the past couple years," Statler said. "In 2020, the total expense was about $1.7 million, and we’re projecting next year to be $3.6 million."

Statler said he believes the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in that increase.

Superintendent Kevin Roberts said at the board's meeting Monday that there are 163 students in the district attending an outside cyber school.

The yearly cost to attend outside cyber charter schools (utilizing the average of their daily memberships) is $14,128.69 for nonspecial education students and $36,281.15 for special education students, according to school documents.

"There will be an increased concerted effort to help recruit those students and bring them back to Big Spring as we go into the summer and certainly next school year," Roberts said. "That has a direct impact not only on, I believe, their experience but also on the financial health of the district too."

At the board's April 19 committee of the whole meeting, Assistant Superintendent Bill August and Director of Curriculum and Instruction Nicole Donato presented a cyber program update that included plans to work on getting cyber students back to Big Spring.

These include student recognition, regular meetings and other ways for cyber students to become better connected to the district, according to the meeting minutes.

“We are trying to get kids back, so that’s going to be really a push for us over the next couple of months," Statler said. "We’re hoping that the $3.6 million budget that we have for 2023 won’t come to fruition due to the fact that we’re trying to get kids back."

He said the budget is based on current cyber enrollment and that if the district is able to recruit some students back, they'd have some savings in that area.

The millage rate (used to determine real estate taxes), in the 2021-22 year was 15.5002 and will change to 15.8877 in 2022-23 with the 2.5% increase, a difference of 0.3875 mills. This means that a property estimated at $100,000 would pay $1,588.77 in real estate taxes, an increase of about $38.75 from last year.

Statler said another difference this year for taxpayers comes with the homestead/farmstead credit. Since about 2006, Big Spring residents who own property in the district and live at that property have typically received a credit of $133 off their tax bill from Pennsylvania gambling revenue. This year the state had revenue higher than anticipated and will fully fund this allocation for the first time (as opposed to funding 80% as it has in previous years). This means residents can expect to receive, closer to $170 in credit, about a $35 increase, Statler said.

The proposed budget, available online at the district's website, lists the district's 2022-23 revenues at $59,243,316 and expenditures at $59,400,590, although Statler said both areas have experienced increases since May that will be reflected in the final budget awaiting school board approval.

"Expenditures do exceed the revenues and we’ll just bridge that gap by pulling money from the unassigned fund balance and then over the course of the year, we’ll try to find ways to make that difference up," he said.

The budget, once approved by the school board, will begin July 1 and end June 30, 2023.

Statler said real estate tax bills will likely be sent out at the end of July and are due by the end of December.

Big Spring School District residents will have the option to pay their bills early during a discount period that runs through Aug. 31. Those who pay during this time will receive a 2% discount on their real estate tax bill, meaning they would pay 98% of the total amount, Statler said.

A face period will take place from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31, during which tax payers would pay the normal amount on their tax bill.

Bills paid during the penalty period from Nov. 1 through the end of December will incur a 10% fee, and Statler said bills that haven't been collected after this this period will be turned over to the Cumberland County Tax Claims Bureau.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

