Big Spring School Board seeks applicants to fill vacancy

Big Spring School District is accepting letters of interest and resumes from people who are interested in serving on the school board.

A vacancy opened at the board's April 4 meeting when the board accepted the resignation of member and treasurer Alexis Blasco-Hurley, effective the same day.

A Notice of Vacancy on Big Spring's website says interested individuals must be "qualified electors of the school district" that live in Upper Mifflin Township.

The notice says letters of interest and resumes must be submitted to Superintendent Kevin Roberts no later than 4 p.m. on April 22. These can be delivered to the District Administrative Offices at 45 Mount Rock Road in Newville, or sent via email to kroberts@bigspring.k12.pa.us. Any candidate whose papers are not received by then will not be considered, the notice said.

Applicants are required to attend the board meeting at 8 p.m. May 2 where the board will ask them questions about their interest, experience and qualifications. Candidates will receive their scheduled time for this upon the submission of their applications, the notice said.

School Board President Bill Swanson said the board has 30 days from Blasco-Hurley's resignation to appoint a new member, and therefore the board will fill the position during its May 2 meeting. He said the board would have to come to an understanding in the event of a tie vote, and that the board would not receive an extension to fill the vacancy.

The appointed person will have to file a statement of financial interest with the board's secretary that will be submitted to the state Ethics Commission and take the oath of office before a magisterial district judge before performing the duties of office, the notice said.

The new member will serve for the remainder of Blasco-Hurley's term, which expires in December 2023.

Swanson said that next time there's an election, that individual would have to run for office. A separate election to designate a new treasurer will likely be held after the 30 day window for the board to appoint a new member.

Swanson believes interest in the entire school is crucial in a board applicant.

"A single issue candidate is never a good one," Swanson said. "They have to be somebody that’s interested in the school as a whole. It’s a complicated thing with a big budget and lots of activities and lots of federal and state mandates and … it takes people a year once they’re on the board to actually start to understand the whole process."

Swanson said it's his understanding that Blasco-Hurley chose to resign because of being busy with her family and other commitments.

"I told her I was sorry to see her leave, we needed a female and a mother represented on there and that’s a loss that we don’t have that," Swanson said. " ... We just hope we can find some good people to interview and make a good selection."

