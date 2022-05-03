Big Spring School Board fills vacant seat with 6-2 vote

Donna Webster walked down the aisle of the Big Spring Middle School auditorium Monday night and took her seat as a member of the school board for the first time.

Through a 6-2 vote, the board appointed Webster to fill a vacancy left by former member Alexis Blasco-Hurley's resignation last month.

Webster, a resident of Upper Mifflin Township, was one of five candidates to apply for the position. She works for Barrick and Steward Milk Hauling Inc., a trucking company in Newville.

"A few of my friends, when they heard about the vacancy, called me and thought that I would be a good candidate because of the business aspect of my career," Webster said.

She said she's both nervous and excited for the role.

"I think it'll be a good role to make sure that the needs of our students are met along with the community also," Webster said.

She said she looks forward to learning more about the school district, seeing student achievements and finding ways to help students achieve even more.

Webster will hold her position on the board until the term expires in December 2023.

During their meeting, the board also elected member Frank Myers to serve as the board's treasurer for the remainder of Blasco-Hurley's term (ending June 30) and for the upcoming term beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2023.

The board also elected William Piper to serve as the board's secretary for a four-year term that will expire on June 30, 2026.

Maddie Seiler is a news reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com covering Carlisle and Newville. You can contact her at mseiler@cumberlink.com and follow her on Twitter at: @SeilerMadalyn

